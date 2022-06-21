Asana app play store page on the display of a black mobile smartphone on wooden background
Image: wavemovies/Adobe Stock

Asana is an outstanding project management platform that offers just about every feature you can imagine from such a tool — from Kanban, calendars, timelines, workflows and dashboards to much more.

For those that depend on Google Calendar to keep their daily grind organized and scheduled, you’ll be glad to know that you can integrate your Asana account with your Google Calendar such that your Asana tasks will appear in your Google Calendar. Anyone that depends on both tools will find this a breath of fresh air, because you won’t have to always be checking two calendars at once.

But how do you do it? Believe it or not, the process of syncing these two services isn’t at all challenging. Let me show you how.

SEE: Hiring kit: Project manager (TechRepublic Premium)

What you’ll need

To make this work, you’ll need both Asana and Google accounts. That’s it.

How to integrate Asana Tasks to Google Calendar

Log into your Asana account and click on the Project that will sync its tasks to Google Calendar. At the top of the screen, click the drop-down associated with the project name. In the resulting drop-down menu (Figure A), click Export.

Figure A

The Project drop-down gives you access to several features.

In the Export sub-menu, select Sync to Calendar (Figure B).

Figure B

The Sync to Calendar option in the Export sub-menu in Asana.

In the resulting window, select the Google Calendar tab and copy the provided link (Figure C).

Figure C

Asana provides you with a sharable link that can then be added to Google Calendar.

Next, go to Google Calendar and click the + button associated with Other Calendars (Figure D).

Figure D

The Other Calendars section in Google Calendar.

In the resulting popup (Figure E), click From URL.

Figure E

Adding the Asana Tasks link to Google Calendar.

In the next window (Figure F), paste the copied link in the URL of the Calendar box and click Add Calendar.

Figure F

You can opt to make this calendar public if a team needs to be able to view it.

And that’s it. Google Calendar will automatically start fetching all of your tasks from Asana and display them in your calendar. Depending on how heavily populated your Asana Tasks are, this could take some time but eventually, they will all appear.

Congratulations, you’ve just synced your Asana Tasks with your Google Calendar. Enjoy the efficient workflow.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.