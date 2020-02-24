Intel unveils 5G hardware and network infrastructure deals

The chip maker makes moves to lay claim to what it sees as a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023.

5G is more than a year into its rollout and Intel is hoping to make adoption of the new technology a bit easier with a bevy of new hardware and software options. On Monday, Intel representatives announced a few firsts for the company, including an architecture-based 10nm SoC for wireless base stations, the next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration, and the 5G network-optimized Ethernet NIC.



"As the industry makes the transition to 5G, we continue to see network infrastructure as the most significant opportunity representing a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023," said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel.



"By offering customers the fastest and most effective path to design, deliver and deploy 5G solutions, across core, edge and access, we are poised to expand our leading silicon position in this growing market."



The Intel Atom P5900 platform, the company's first 10nm SoC for wireless base stations, is designed to extend the Intel architecture from the core to the edge of the network and is part of Intel's effort to become a leading silicon provider for base stations over the next few years.



With the P5900 platform, Intel is hoping to meet the high bandwidth and low latency needs of all 5G networks.



"The product augments Intel's rich silicon portfolio for network environments and introduces Intel silicon as the foundation for the wireless base stations market, with 6 million 5G base stations forecasted through 2024. Intel is working with leading providers to deliver this product as part of their future differentiated solutions in market," the company said in a statement.



The company statement added that Intel's new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors "deliver an average of 36% more performance" and an "average of 42% more performance per dollar than the prior generation Intel Xeon Gold and increased value for customers across their cloud, network and edge needs."



It comes with hardware-enhanced security and built-in encryption accelerators designed to help protect data as well as the platform itself.



Intel spokespeople also announced Diamond Mesa, its first structured ASIC built specifically to work with processors on delivering the high performance and low latency required for 5G networks. With Diamond Mesa, Intel becomes one of the only providers offering a full silicon platform foundation for network infrastructure.



In addition to Diamond Mesa, Intel unveiled the first 5G-optimized network adapter, which gives customers GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with Hardware-Enhanced Precision Time Protocol.



The Intel Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapter has been designed to improve the timing precision required for 5G networks, which have struggled with the existing ethernet technology. This will be available for sampling now and will enter production by the second quarter of 2020.



Intel's Open Network Edge Services Software toolkit has also been upgraded with a bevy of new capabilities designed to support standalone 5GNR and Enhanced Platform Awareness deployments as well as accelerate custom 5G deployments



On top of all the new hardware and software, Intel announced partnerships with Altiostar, Cisco, Dell, Deutsche Telecom, HPE, Lenovo, QCT, Rakuten, VMware and ZTE as a company with one of the broadest silicon portfolios for 5G network infrastructure. Intel said it will help these companies with network infrastructure capabilities and speed edge solutions.



"5G is a massive inflection point, driving data growth and fueling the development of all sorts of new services. We are unlocking the full potential of 5G to deliver by enabling network transformation truly from the core to the edge," Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group at Intel.

"Intel is driving the transformation, opening a world of opportunity for our customers without the broadest silicon portfolio for the 5G infrastructure."

