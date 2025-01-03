Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems are often the first point of contact between a business and its customers. A well-crafted IVR script sets the tone for the interaction, helping callers navigate quickly and efficiently to the support they need.

Clear, intuitive scripts not only save time for both customers and agents but also reduce frustration, leaving a positive impression of your brand.

Conversely, a poorly designed IVR can feel like a maze, driving callers to hang up or escalate their frustration to your agents. This can harm your reputation and increase operational costs.

Below, I’ve curated 21 IVR script examples that you can adapt to your needs. After the list, I’ve included a brief tip section to help you develop scripts with the best chance of delivering an excellent customer experience.

How to use this list of IVR scripts

My goal is to offer you script examples for your entire IVR call flow, so I have broken down the process into seven common interactions where an IVR script is typically required:

Greeting scripts.

Menu options scripts.

On-hold scripts.

After-hours scripts.

Maximum wait time scripts.

IVR payment scripts.

IVR survey scripts.

For each of these types of IVR scripts, I have offered three variations. My hope is that you will be able to find one that aligns with your business needs.

Along the way, I’ve included guidance and links to relevant content. Improving scripts will help you maximize containment rate for IVR call flows by ensuring customers get clear information and take full advantage of self-service options.

21 ready-to-use scripts and examples

Greeting IVR scripts

It’s critical to provide a straightforward greeting that lets callers know they have the correct number and what to expect moving forward. Even if you have never done it before, it’s not hard to create an IVR recording that sounds professional, on-brand, and contributes to a positive first impression.

1. General greeting

Welcome to [Your Business Name]! We’re happy to help. Please choose from the following options, or press 0 to speak with a customer support specialist.

2. Promotional greeting

Welcome to [Your Business Name], where [insert your tagline here]. Press 1 to learn more about [the promotion currently being offered] or choose from the following options.

3. Customer service greeting

We’re sorry you’re experiencing difficulties with our product. Our team is here to make it right. Please choose from the following options, or press 0 at any time to speak with a representative.

Scripts for different menu options

With menu scripts, the rule of thumb is to say the option first, followed by the number selection. This is a simple way to make it easier for callers to navigate IVR phone trees — they hear the word they are looking for and then the correct number to press.

4. General menu script

Welcome to [Your Business Name].

For information about our products and services, press 1.

For billing and payment inquiries, press 2.

For technical support, press 3.

To speak with a member of our sales team, press 4.

For business hours and location information, press 5.

To speak with a representative, press 0.

To hear these menu options again, press #.

5. Promotion menu script

Welcome to [Your Business Name]! We’re excited to offer [promotion] throughout the month of [month].

To take advantage of this promotion, press 1.

To learn about new products, press 2.

To inquire about discounts and offers, press 3.

For assistance with placing an order, press 4.

To speak with a sales representative, press 0.

To hear these menu options again, press #.

6. Customer feedback menu script

Thank you for calling [Your Business Name]. We value your business and appreciate your feedback.

To participate in a customer satisfaction survey, press 1.

To provide feedback on your recent experience, press 2.

To leave a testimonial, press 3.

For general inquiries, press 4.

To speak with a customer feedback representative, press 5.

To hear these menu options again, press #.

Scripts for callers on hold

Dealing with high call queuing times is hard on call center staff, but it’s also annoying for customers who are waiting to speak to an agent. Providing respectful messaging to customers on hold is crucial.

Tip: consider implementing a queue callback option and adding it to your on-hold IVR scripts. This lets callers hang up and receive a callback once an agent is available, which is a win-win. Callers can get off hold and agents have the flexibility to deal with inquiries at a more manageable rate.

7. General on-hold script

Thank you for choosing [Your Business Name].

Your call is important to us, we look forward to being able to assist you shortly. Please stay on the line to speak to a representative. You can also say, “Call me back” to schedule a call back from our next available agent. You will not lose your place in line.

8. Estimated wait time script

At [Your Business Name], we understand your time is valuable.

The current estimated wait time is approximately [X] minutes.

We appreciate your patience. In the meantime, consider asking our system for help with simple inquiries. You can say things like, “Make an appointment,” “Check my balance,” or “What are your opening hours?”

9. On-hold promo script

Thank you for holding. To show our appreciation, we’re offering you [details about the promotion]. Press 1 to claim this offer, or mention it to our customer service representative after connecting. We’ll be with you shortly.

After-hours IVR scripts

Unless you have agents available to answer calls 24/7, you’ll want to have an after hours script ready to inform customers about their options. In some cases call center outsourcing makes sense for providing around-the-clock support, but a succinct after-hours script can put a customer at-ease until they have the opportunity to speak to an agent.

10. General after-hours script

Thank you for calling [Your Business]. We are currently closed. Our regular business hours are [mention business hours]. If you’d like to leave a message, please press 1 to record a voicemail. A representative will return your call when we reopen. Thank you!

11. Sales inquiries after-hours script

Thank you for calling [Your Business]. You’ve reached the Sales Department, but we’re currently closed. Please press 1 to leave your contact information and a representative will get in touch with you as soon as possible during the next business day. Thank you!

12. Emergency after-hours script

Thank you for calling the emergency support line for [Your Business]. If you are experiencing a critical issue that requires immediate attention, please press 1 to be connected to our on-call support team. For non-urgent matters, please call back during regular business hours. Thank you.

Maximum wait time IVR scripts

In a perfect world, you wouldn’t need this script, but during peak hours, it can be really difficult to manage call queues effectively. When callers hit (or are in danger of hitting) maximum wait times, your script should reflect the issue and offer new options.

13. General script

Thank you for calling [Your Business Name]. Your call is important to us. Our current maximum wait time is approximately [X] minutes. We appreciate your patience, and the next available representative will be with you shortly. Don’t want to hold? Press 1 to schedule a callback. You will not lose your place in line.

14. Alternative options script

Thank you for choosing [Your Business Name]. Our maximum wait time is currently [X] minutes. If you prefer not to wait, you can reach us via email at [email address]. You can also visit our website at [website URL] for assistance, or press 1 to schedule a callback.

15. Customer prep script

At [Your Business Name], your time is important to us. Your estimated wait time is a maximum of [X] minutes. To help us serve you as fast as possible, please have your account information ready, including [XYZ]. Thank you!

IVR payment scripts

It’s far more convenient for customers (and agents) when it’s possible to make payments with IVR as opposed to a live agent. There is much less room for the company to make errors when callers are plugging in all their information instead of speaking it over the phone. It’s also going to decrease IVR compliance headaches if your agents don’t have to take credit card info over a recorded line. Check out what features to look for if you need IVR compliance, then read on.

16. General payment script

Welcome to [Your Business Name]. To make a payment, please choose from the following options:

To pay your bill using a credit or debit card, press 1.

For information on setting up automatic payments, press 2.

To learn about alternative payment methods, press 3.

To speak with the billing department, press 4.

17. Payment troubleshooting script

We’re sorry you’re having issues with your payment. We’re here to help.

If your payment was declined, press 1.

If you need to cancel a payment, press 2.

For assistance with payment errors, press 3.

To speak directly with a billing representative, press 4.

18. Balance Confirmation Script

Thank you for calling [Your Business Name]. You have no outstanding balance at this time.

To receive a payment confirmation, press 1.

To update your contact information, press 2.

To explore other services or learn about our current promotions, press 3.

To speak with a customer service representative, press 4.

IVR survey scripts

You can get an incredible amount of highly-valuable customer data with surveys, but you have to frame the option in the right light in order for people to follow through. Learn why callers skip IVR surveys and how to improve your completion rate, then implement one of the scripts below.

19. General survey script

​​Thank you for choosing [Your Business Name]. Your feedback is vital for us to improve our services. Please take a moment to participate in our customer satisfaction survey.

On a scale of 1 to 5, how satisfied are you with our [product(s) or services]?

If you would like to provide additional comments, press 1.

If you prefer not to participate, press 2.

20. Service interaction survey

Thanks for choosing [Your Business Name] for your recent [service]. We’d like to hear about your recent interaction with [agent name]. Please rate the interaction using the following options:

If you were satisfied with the agent’s assistance, press 1.

If you experienced an issue during your interaction, press 2.

To provide detailed feedback, press 3.

If you prefer not to participate, press 4.

Thank you for helping us improve our service quality!

21. Product experience survey

Thank you for choosing [Your Business Name] for your [type of products] needs. Please share your thoughts on our products.

If you are satisfied with the quality of our products, press 1.

If there are specific features you would like to see improved, press 2.

To provide additional comments, press 3.

If you prefer not to participate, press 4.

Tips for writing effective IVR scripts

As you develop and revise your scripts, here are some simple tips for making them more helpful and effective:

Minimize menu options. Limit menus to five options or less. More options is going to confuse people and likely require agent intervention.

Limit menus to five options or less. More options is going to confuse people and likely require agent intervention. Prioritize common tasks. Place the most frequently used options at the top of the menu. This reduces frustration by minimizing the time needed to reach the most important features.

Place the most frequently used options at the top of the menu. This reduces frustration by minimizing the time needed to reach the most important features. Use familiar language. Write in plain, conversational terms that callers understand easily. Avoid technical jargon to make the system more accessible to a broader audience.

Write in plain, conversational terms that callers understand easily. Avoid technical jargon to make the system more accessible to a broader audience. Keep your pre-recorded messages short. Ten seconds or less is ideal, and only use them when necessary. Long pre-recorded messages feel dismissive and frustrating.

Ten seconds or less is ideal, and only use them when necessary. Long pre-recorded messages feel dismissive and frustrating. Make it easy to speak to a human. Sometimes people don’t know what they need or they don’t want to speak to a machine. You need to make sure they can get in touch with an operator at any time during the call.

Sometimes people don’t know what they need or they don’t want to speak to a machine. You need to make sure they can get in touch with an operator at any time during the call. Review and refresh scripts regularly. Continuous improvements ensure the system stays aligned with caller needs and business goals. Schedule routine reviews and update the script based on customer feedback and call analytics.

With today’s IVR analytics, companies can see which call flows and menus are working well — or not working at all. If the issue is not a technical one, then a poor script might be the culprit.