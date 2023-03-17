Over the past few years, the blockchain has spearheaded innovations in many industries and technologies. But few areas have seen quite as much tumult as the finance industry. The blockchain is revolutionizing finance, and if you’re worried you’re falling behind in your digital financial literacy, it’s time to get yourself up to speed. The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle can help.

This bundle includes eight one-hour courses from FinTech School (4.0/5-star instructor rating). FinTech School focuses on the convergence points of finance and technology, with special emphasis on topics like cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. They’re experts in fintech and will make these complicated topics more accessible for anyone.

At the start, you’ll get a basic introduction to the blockchain, learning the relevant terminology and understanding its technological underpinnings. You’ll familiarize yourself with how the blockchain is changing business and get introductions to StableCoin, roboadvisors, and InsurTech — fintech extensions that are changing the way consumers and professionals alike invest and manage money. There’s also an introduction to how startups get built and are operated.

You’ll learn how automated investment advice platforms work and know what to expect in fintech in the coming years. There is coursework explaining the basic concepts of data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence and how they relate to financial services. You’ll explore the future trends of the financial services industry, take a look at alternative lending in emerging markets, and much more. By the end of the courses, you’ll have a comprehensive understanding of how fintech works today and how it might look in the years to come.

Bring your financial literacy into the 21st century. Right now, you can get The Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle for just $39.99. That’s a small price to pay for an education that will keep on giving.

Prices subject to change.