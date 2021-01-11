Lenovo drops a detachable ThinkPad, a versatile 2-1 laptop, and more at CES 2021

The new offerings include the X1 Titanium Yoga, a 2-in-1 device the company is touting as its thinnest ThinkPad to date.

Image: Lenovo

On Monday, CES 2021 kicked off virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. To cap off the opening festivities of the multiday event, Lenovo released a number of new laptop computers including the X1 Titanium Yoga; a device the company is touting as its thinnest ThinkPad to date. Below, we've highlighted the standout spec features and photos included in the latest ThinkPad reveals.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Image: Lenovo

As its name would suggest, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga features a titanium covering for added durability. Measuring 11.5-mm thick, the portable 2-in-1 device includes a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display. A fingerprint reader and artificial intelligence capabilities bolster device security for added peace of mind. An available 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor, up to 16GB memory, and 5G connectivity round of the spec sheet.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6

The company also unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 both with 16:10 aspect ratio screens. These models also include tech designed to reduce emitted blue light during use and these capabilities could help reduce the impact of screen time on circadian rhythms. 5G is optional on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for customers with access to 5G networks. Lenovo estimates the battery is capable of supporting up to 16 hours of use.

The X1 Yoga's name is seemingly a nod to the device's 360-degree hinge allowing the model to function as a laptop or tablet and numerous positionings in between depending on preference or the task at hand. An available 11th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor, up to 32GB memory, and 5G connectivity round out the X1 Yoga spec sheet.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Lenovo also introduced the versatile ThinkPad X12 Detachable. The 12.3-inch device functions as a traditional laptop with a 12-inch FHD+ IPS display or a tablet by detaching the keyboard. When paired with the keyboard, the unit weighs approximately 2.5 pounds. IR camera-enabled facial recognition and a fingerprint reader enhance device security. The device's "always on" capabilities help eliminate lag times when starting projects and Lenovo estimates the battery is capable of supporting up to nearly 10 hours of use per charge. ThinkPad X12 Detachable supports the Lenovo Digital Pen and Lenovo Precision Pen.

