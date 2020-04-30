Linux laptops: Lenovo is going to sell these ThinkPads with Fedora preinstalled

Lenovo will soon begin offering ThinkPad laptops preinstalled with the Linux-based Fedora 32 Workstation operating system.

Rejoice Linux fans: Lenovo will start offering select models of its ThinkPad series pre-installed with the Linux-based Fedora Workstation distribution, joining the ranks of Dell in the lineup of mainstream Linux laptop suppliers.

Lenovo will offer Fedora 32 Workstation as a customizable option for its ThinkPad P1 Gen2, ThinkPad P53 and ThinkPad X1 Gen8 options, under a pilot of Lenovo's Linux Community Series – Fedora Edition.

Primarily aimed at software developers, Lenovo may extend the range of Fedora Workstation series to additional models based on the success of the pilot.

Announcing the partnership with Lenovo, Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller said: "Obviously, this is huge for us. Our installer aims to make the complicated process of installing Fedora to replace another operating system as easy as possible, but it's still a barrier even for tech-literate people.

"A major-brand laptop with Fedora pre-installed will help bring Fedora to a wider audience."

The Red Hat-backed Fedora 32 Workstation includes the latest release of GNOME Desktop Environment, which includes improved memory usage, a refreshed settings layout and the new Extensions application for managing software add-ons.

Lenovo is working with open-source firm Red Hat to get its ThinkPads ready to ship with the Fedora 32 Workstation OS, said Miller, adding that the manufacturer was "following our existing trademark guidelines and respects our open-source principles."

Of course, Lenovo isn't the only major laptop manufacturer to target the Linux fanbase: Dell has long been selling Linux versions of its workstations and laptop PCs, including its latest Dell XPS 13 laptop, the Developer Edition of which comes preinstalled with the Ubuntu Linux operating system.

Given Lenovo's position as the market leader in global PC shipments, it could prove a strong contender for Dell's well-established foothold in the Linux market.

Mark Pearson, senior Linux developer at Lenovo, said: "Lenovo is excited to become a part of the Fedora community. We want to ensure an optimal Linux experience on our products. We are committed to working with and learning from the open-source community."

