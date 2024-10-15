Less Annoying CRM’s fast facts Our rating: 3.4 out of 5 Starting price: $15 per user per month Key features: Contact management

Google and Outlook Calendar integration

Task prioritization

Mobile app

Unlimited custom fields

Email logging

Less Annoying CRM is a CRM solution with a unique one-plan pricing structure and timely customer support. It is simple software built with smaller teams in mind.

Less Annoying CRM helps businesses track incoming leads, distribute tasks to reps, and manage workloads with calendar integrations. While the integrations available are limited compared to other similar providers, Less Annoying CRM can sync with the big hitters like Zapier, Mailchimp, Outlook, and Google.

Less Annoying CRM also commits itself to serving small businesses as a collaborative and operational type of CRM. Because of this, its features are very straightforward and cover core CRM functionality such as communication management and pipeline tracking. If you’re a business with more advanced needs, there might be better options out there for you.

Less Annoying CRM’s pricing

Less Annoying CRM uniquely only offers one plan for all businesses to use. The single plan includes unlimited contacts and companies, unlimited pipelines, user permissions, 25GB of storage per user, and mobile access. This is a great option for small businesses or startups who might not be able to afford higher paid tiers but still want the advanced features and unlimited customization.

If you’re an enterprise with more sophisticated needs and need an even more customized solution, contact their sales team for personalized assistance.

Free trial: 30-day free trial.

30-day free trial. Less Annoying CRM: $15 per user, per month (not including tax).

Less Annoying CRM’s key features

Contact management

Users of Less Annoying CRM can manage all their contacts from one place. Sales reps can view notes, files, tasks, events, and previous deal information under each profile.

For a quick start, existing lead information can be imported from a spreadsheet onto the Less Annoying CRM servers. From there, users can sync contacts with email contacts, making it easy to search for the exact customer or lead they’re after.

Mobile app

The Less Annoying CRM mobile app is available on both the iOS and Android app stores. Since the app allows for access to the Less Annoying CRM database through the cloud, sales reps can use it on the go from any device including mobile phones and tablets. No installation is required and updates that are made from the app, such as activity notes, or new leads added, are immediately reflected on the desktop version.

Daily agenda summary

At the start of every day, Less Annoying CRM will send an email notification to sales reps that recaps everything scheduled on their calendar for the day. Not only does it give users an overview of events, but it also outlines tasks. This helps smaller teams manage workflows, and makes sure everyone is aware of the status of all pending projects and deals.

Permission controls

Administrators can decide who has access to what information on the back end of the software. For example, sales reps can be authorized to see their own data in order to track personal progress without being given access to the data from other reps. This specific access management can help generate real-time updates, secure information sharing, and facilitate transparency across the platform.

Less Annoying CRM pros

Offers 256-bit encryption.

Has in-market expertise in industries like manufacturing, real estate, sales, financial planning, travel, and more.

Less Annoying CRM deploys free updates that are automatically installed.

Less Annoying CRM cons

Limited integrations compared to other similar CRMs.

No invoicing or quote generating capabilities.

Users report bugs with saving templates during data importing.

Alternatives to Less Annoying CRM

Less Annoying CRM HubSpot Pipedrive monday CRM Star rating 3.4/5 4/5 4.3/5 3.6/5 Starting price $15 per user, per month Free starting price $14 per user, per month $12 per user, per month Integrations 100+ 1,500+ 350+ 200+ AI-powered tools No Yes Yes Yes Marketing capabilities None Advanced Medium Medium

HubSpot

HubSpot is a top free CRM with lead prospecting and AI-powered tools. While HubSpot itself isn’t open source, it does have CMS tools and can be customized on the back end. Compared to Less Annoying CRM, HubSpot can integrate with more tools and has the ability to be scaled up for larger businesses.

Want to know more? Head over to the HubSpot review.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is an operational CRM that can be adapted for a variety of markets including automotive sales, real estate, government, nonprofit, and many more. Pipedrive also can be considered a white label CRM that businesses can tailor their sales processes and automations for. Similar to Less Annoying CRM, Pipedrive is praised for its intuitive interface and straightforward pipeline trackers and can be scaled up for midsize businesses and enterprises.

Read this Pipedrive review for more information.

monday CRM

monday CRM is another flexible CRM software that can help businesses monitor incoming leads, ongoing deals, and post-sale activities from one dashboard. Users of monday CRM can build out custom automations that trigger activities based on their own unique business workflows. Similar to Less Annoying CRM, monday CRM also offers unlimited boards and contacts in the basic paid plan.

If you want more details, check out this monday CRM review.

Methodology

When reviewing Less Annoying CRM, I used our in-house rubric that has defined criteria based on what the average CRM user would need. I compared Less Annoying CRM’s top features, pricing breakdown, and benefits against the industry standard. All of this helps me identify standout features and an ideal use case.

Here’s the criteria I used to score Less Annoying CRM: