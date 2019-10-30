L'Oreal's new data lake holds 100 years of product development research

Cosmetics company uses Azure and Talend's Data Fabric to manage a daily load of 50 million data points

How do you get marketers and chemists to work together? Make it easy for them to share and compare data.

How do you coherently combine data streams that cover descriptions of raw materials, pictures of customers using new makeup, and product safety reports?

Pour all the streams into a lake. L'Oreal is working with Talend to put the company's entire product development history in one place: Adata lake.

The 100-year-old cosmetics company owns more than 40 brands and has a lot of data to combine and analyze including:

7 billion products manufactured each year

50 million data points created each day

500 patents filed each year

L'Oreal relies on scientists and marketers to work together to create several thousand new formulas every year. The company also has to make sure the products are safe for the human body. This requires compiling data about product formulas and raw materials as well as what consumers think of the new formulas.

To accomplish this, L'Oreal and Talend created a new data lake on Microsoft Azure. The Talend Data Fabric collects the data, stores it, analyzes it, and applies it. The Talenda platform connects structured laboratory data as well as heterogeneous and sometimes raw data sources, such as robotic measurements or images.

The data is available in real-time, and the data lake is refreshed several times a day. The first use case developed for the finance department was on the economic management of research. The new dashboards managed all KPIs for research-related activities and associated costs, such as tests for certification and qualification.

L'Oreal researchers will use this new analytical power to study new topics, including the microbiome, the collection of microorganisms that live on the surface of the skin and the

exposome, the effect of pollution on the skin.

Talend also works with financial services companies, governments, and healthcare organizations. Gartner put Talend in the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the fourth year in a row.

