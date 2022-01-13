Master Google Analytics to turn your website into a moneymaker

This Google Analytics training bundle can turbocharge your website or start you down a whole new profitable career path.

The new year doesn't have to clear a very high bar to be better than the last two in terms of employment for many people, but that's no reason not to rectify that when quick and affordable training is available. The skills you can learn in The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle can help you to turn your own website into a revenue-generator or provide you with a certification that will give you an edge for a new well-paid tech position.

Even if you already have some experience in analytics, you may want to start with "Google Analytics for Beginners: Hands-On Training Course." It will establish exactly where your skill level is and provide hands-on exercises that can advance them further.

Next, you can deep dive into two comprehensive courses on Google Analytics. You'll learn how website traffic is monitored, measured and analyzed in the first class, while the next will demonstrate how to navigate that data and what insights you can get from it.

Of course, one of the main objectives of accumulating data is for marketing purposes. "Marketing Analytics in Google Data Studio" teaches you how to use Google Data Studio tools most effectively with your web performance analytics.

Then all that will be left is the "Google Analytics Certification: Become Certified & Earn More" class to help you get a highly coveted certification. Instructor Daragh Walsh has taught more than 90,000 students, getting top-notch reviews from over 9,000 of them for a rating of 4.4 out of five stars. His experience working with global companies such as Hertz, Amazon and more allows him to pass on marketing strategies designed to increase revenue.

Former students have been satisfied with the training they received in these courses because you can immediately begin using the practical knowledge they offer. Like other verified purchasers, Vanessa J. rated this bundle five stars, saying: "Very informative and nice teaching process. It showed me things I had no idea Google Analytics was capable of doing."

Once you know how to make the most out of a website, you can repeat that over and over with other websites. Now, all you need to know is how to get an amazing deal on a lifetime of web hosting for an unlimited number of websites for just one low price.

Don't miss this chance to turbocharge your website with hard data, get The Google Analytics Master Class Bundle today while it's on sale for just $39.99 (normally $995).

