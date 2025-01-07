A mesh Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a secure, flexible way for remote teams to communicate over the internet.

Unlike traditional client-server VPNs that route traffic through a central server, a mesh VPN connects each device directly to others, allowing for faster, more efficient data transmission. This decentralized approach ensures that every team member can securely access the network without relying on a single point of failure.

Mesh VPNs can provide superior flexibility and security in certain scenarios, but they’re not always the best solution for every network.

Mesh VPN vs traditional VPN

Understanding the distinctions between these two networks will be easier if you are familiar with how a VPN works and basic network terminology. Let’s go through both in detail.

A traditional VPN (aka: client-server VPN or centralized VPN) runs on a main server that acts as a central gateway for all data. This is known as a hub-and-spoke model, where all of your data traffic — including files, emails, and VoIP calls from one team member to another — gets routed through the primary intersection point before reaching its destination.

The problem with this is that if the main server goes down, everyone loses access to the network. Likewise, if a cyber attacker gains access to the system, all user data becomes vulnerable.

Another major complaint regarding traditional VPN technology is its unreliability. Specifically, since every data packet must flow through one central hub, sudden increases in traffic can create bottlenecks that slow down performance. If this happens during peak hours, for instance, users will be battling for bandwidth and get frustrated by network latency as a result.

Of course, you can sometimes restore network performance by turning off your VPN, but then you leave your network open to outside threats.

SEE: Learn how to check if your VPN is working.

A mesh VPN is decentralized. Each device acts as both a client and a server, enabling direct communication with other devices in the network. In this way, it spreads network access across the entire system by connecting multiple devices, each acting as a point in the network.

Originally developed for military use, mesh technology was created to solve the problem of spotty connectivity in the field, keeping team communication secure and smooth in any location. Categorized as a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model, the strength of a mesh VPN lies in its ability to route information among multiple pathways — which is much more efficient than routing through a central managing server.

SEE: Learn more about the differences between client-server and P2P networks.

On a mesh VPN, each node is its own access point, ensuring continued internet access for all users even if one loses connectivity. Instead of routing information along one pathway from the main server to each user, data travels from node to node along the fastest route available at any given moment, supporting faster service even with multiple users on the network.

With the traditional hub-and-spoke VPN, your central server gateway sits in one specific location. The farther you travel from this central hub, the slower and weaker your connection will be — especially as more family or team members hop onto the network. The solution offered by mesh VPN implements more hubs and/or nodes, creating a stronger connection across a wider space.

Smart devices such as phones and watches can act as nodes — and so can routers, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and additional servers. Together, these can all help create a convenient wireless network capable of providing reliable coverage across all areas of a home, an office building, or a remote working location.

Mesh VPNs still use at least one central server, called a control plane, to handle system-wide configurations and updates. From there, admins can customize various network settings, implement security measures, and adjust which nodes can communicate with each other. Keep in mind that you don’t have to manage this system yourself, as the best enterprise VPN providers offer cloud-hosted options, so you don’t have to manage it yourself.

Full mesh vs partial mesh VPN

In a full mesh VPN, every device or node is directly connected to every other device in the network. This means that data can be transmitted between any two nodes without needing to go through a central point. This design offers redundancy and flexibility, as multiple communication paths are available between devices. However, it also requires more careful management of each node’s connections and resources.

A partial mesh network connects only specific nodes, coordinating which devices can communicate with one another based on network needs or roles. This approach can reduce complexity and resource use, as fewer direct connections are needed. Each node in a partial mesh can be individually programmed, which makes it an ideal setup for testing new software, security features, or configurations on a small scale.

Downsides to mesh networks

Despite how mesh VPNs address many of the issues associated with traditional hub-and-spoke networks, there are some notable trade offs:

Higher latency: Since data passes through multiple devices before reaching its destination, the network can experience higher latency, particularly with larger networks.

Since data passes through multiple devices before reaching its destination, the network can experience higher latency, particularly with larger networks. Scalability challenges: While mesh networks scale well, the number of connections grows exponentially as more devices are added, potentially leading to performance issues or management difficulties.

While mesh networks scale well, the number of connections grows exponentially as more devices are added, potentially leading to performance issues or management difficulties. Security risks: More devices connected directly to each other increases the attack surface, requiring robust security measures to mitigate risks.

More devices connected directly to each other increases the attack surface, requiring robust security measures to mitigate risks. Resource usage: Mesh VPNs use more system resources due to the need for each device to handle its own traffic and data management, potentially impacting performance.

Let’s talk about a few of these downsides, as they might surprise readers.

With security, for example, we’ve talked about how the decentralization of a mesh VPN has advantages — but it also comes with new vulnerabilities to network security threats. With more devices connected directly, the attack surface increases — each device connected to the mesh VPN becomes a potential entry point for malicious actors.

Network latency can be an issue, as well, especially in partial mesh networks where data is forced along a specific route. On really large networks, this can be a big problem.

These downsides can certainly be addressed. To ensure low latency for employees relying on a mesh VPN, for example, admins can optimize routing paths to prioritize direct, low-latency routes between devices. They use network monitoring tools to identify issues early, prevent congestion, and maintain smooth data flow.

When to use mesh VPN

The introduction of mesh VPNs provided a useful stop-gap solution for the increasing number of businesses moving toward a hybrid work model. By setting up remote VPN access, team members could work from any location using their home or Local Area Network (LAN) and access all shared private network resources. Today, many organizations still rely on this P2P model — which works really well for large teams operating from various locations.

Mesh VPN can also be configured to support an existing hub-and-spoke system, siphoning off some of the data burden to streamline the user experience. In fact, a hybrid system known as Dynamic Multipoint VPN (DMVPN) combines both the traditional and mesh approaches. With a central server acting as the primary gateway for incoming traffic, all intra-network communication occurs on the P2P network.

Nevertheless, larger companies with sizable IT budgets are ultimately moving toward more secure alternatives to VPN technology—and growing concerns over intra-network vulnerabilities have given rise to options such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN).

While mesh VPNs focus on walling out external threats, both ZTNA and SD-WAN technology implement security measures within the network as well. These approaches treat even authorized users as potential threats, only allowing access to specific role-based files and pathways.

SEE: Check out my full post on when to use SD-WAN or VPN.

That said, mesh VPNs remain a comparatively cost-effective solution for companies who need to share a reliable network and aren’t particularly concerned about the storage of highly sensitive data. At the end of the day, mesh system complexity — while greater than that of a traditional VPN — is much more manageable and easily scalable than ZTNA and SD-WAN.

So, while those alternatives are directly designed to tackle latency and cybersecurity issues, they are probably better suited for businesses with robust IT budgets, high-risk privacy concerns, and tons of users.

SEE: Learn network security architecture best practices and how to apply them.

Four signs you shouldn’t use a mesh VPN

1. It’s illegal in your country

VPNs are legal in the U.S. and many countries around the world. There are a few nations, however, that ban or restrict their use—such as China, Iraq, Russia, and North Korea. Be sure to double-check the regulations in your specific areas of operation before implementing this system.

2. Your team is small and centrally located

For home-based businesses and teams that operate within a smaller office space of around 5,000 square feet, a mesh VPN might be overkill. One central server may work just fine for your needs. The best VPN solutions for small businesses offer are fully-hosted, which means you don’t have anything to set up and zero maintenance moving forward — employees will just sign into the service.

3. You have many untrusted devices on your network

When you have a large number of untrusted devices on the network, such as contractors, or third-party vendors, using a mesh VPN can be risky. Any untrusted device can potentially compromise the security of the entire network. This makes it harder to enforce strict access controls and monitor user behavior, increasing the risk of unauthorized access or insider threats.

4. Your IT resources are limited

Setting up and maintaining a mesh VPN requires significant IT knowledge, especially when configuring multiple access points and managing the control plane. If your team lacks the expertise or time to properly manage these tasks, the complexity of a mesh VPN could lead to more challenges than benefits. In such cases, a simpler solution may be more appropriate to avoid ongoing maintenance issues.