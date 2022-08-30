These affordable Microsoft courses may be what you need to advance your career

Pay a discounted rate or absolutely nothing to get acquainted with popular platforms like Azure, Word, Excel and more.

Want to move up in the world with a better-paying job? Then, you first need skills, such as expert ability found in Microsoft’s most popular tools. That’s why we’re offering a selection of web-based courses to help people get started.

All of these courses are massively discounted, and some are even free, so they will be easily accessible regardless of your budget. However, you’ll only find these discounted prices for a limited time.

The Essential Microsoft Azure Certification Bundle Azure is Microsoft’s enterprise cloud computing platform, allowing IT professionals to expand and maintain an organization’s infrastructure. In this bundle, you’ll find 30 hours of training on Azure’s fundamental functions. The courses cover creating virtual machines, web apps, SQL databases and using the active directory. There are also courses using Git and creating playbooks in Ansible 2.0 Get the Essential Microsoft Azure Certification Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,000). TechRepublic Academy

Microsoft Excel Data Analysis & Dashboard Reporting Microsoft Excel may seem like a simple spreadsheet tool, but advanced users can utilize it for complex data analysis. This course highlights essential Excel functions and dashboard tools like vlookup, index/match and text when organizing and presenting data. The three-hour class is led by Kyle Pew, a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) with over 10 years of instructing experience. Get Microsoft Excel Data Analysis & Dashboard Reporting for $19.99 (reg. $200). TechRepublic Academy

FREE: Introduction to Microsoft Outlook 2019 Outlook isn’t just an email platform. It’s more like a digital assistant that skillfully manages your calendar, communications and contacts all in one. And if you want to learn how to use it like a pro, this course is a great place to start. It’s only three hours long, so anyone can find time for it. And it provides an excellent overview too, so you’ll walk away with an intermediate-level understanding of all its features. Get the Introduction to Microsoft Outlook 2019 for FREE (reg. $30). TechRepublic Academy

The Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle Microsoft Office is one of the most used and versatile software suites in the world. Understanding how to leverage its programs can make you a valuable asset at work or boost your productivity at home. These courses cover some of Office’s most valuable features, such as VBA for Excel, querying databases with Access 365, collaborating in Teams, and much more. Get the Premium Microsoft Office & Data Apps Certification Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $1,782). TechRepublic Academy

FREE: Introduction to Microsoft Word 2019 As far as word processing software goes, Microsoft Word is king. And this highly rated course offers a fantastic introduction. Students will learn how to navigate the interface, understand all of the essential functions and even get acquainted with some of Word’s more advanced features. Since the course is presented in a beginner-friendly format, it’s suitable for literally anyone and everyone. Get the Introduction to Microsoft Word 2019 for FREE (reg. $30). TechRepublic Academy

Microsoft Teams: Master Microsoft Teams Video communication is vital in the age of remote work. But, even if your company finds itself returning to the office, tools like Microsoft Teams make it easy to interact with departments on the other side of the world. This course by Microsoft Certified professional Bryan Hong covers best practices to help you collaborate virtually with your teams. Get Microsoft Teams: Master Microsoft Teams for $19.99 (reg. $200). TechRepublic Academy

Microsoft 365 Certified—Fundamentals (MS-900) As mentioned previously, Microsoft Office is widely used worldwide, and Microsoft 365 is essentially a software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of the suite. But as popular as it is, many office workers don’t know how to use it effectively or which program is best for their needs. Therefore, earning an MS-900 certification is a significant first step in the IT world, as it ensures you know which of Microsoft 365’s cloud-based programs are most applicable for your company’s or client’s teams. Get Microsoft 365 Certified—Fundamentals (MS-900) for $24.99 (reg. $295). TechRepublic Academy

Prices and availability are subject to change.