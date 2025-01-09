Network latency refers to the delay that occurs when data travels across a network from one point to another. It’s the time it takes for a data packet to go from its source to its destination and back.

There is always going to be some latency on a network — but when it gets too high, it can result in slower performance, poor call quality, laggy websites, and other annoying experiences. High latency is a common frustration for businesses, especially when it impacts mission-critical applications like VoIP phone systems, online payment gateways, or real-time collaboration tools.

In this guide, I’ll explore the main causes of network latency, from outdated hardware and inefficient network routing. I’ll also cover tools for diagnosing network latency and a short list of practical fixes to ensure smoother, faster connections across your network.

Causes of network latency

To truly understand and address network latency, it’s essential to identify its causes, which can range from physical factors like distance to more technical aspects such as hardware performance and software efficiency.

In this section, we’ll break down the key factors contributing to network latency, explaining how each one can affect your connection speed and overall performance. By pinpointing the underlying causes, you can better tackle latency issues and implement the right solutions to improve your network’s responsiveness and reliability.

1. Distance

All else being equal, the longer the physical distance between devices and server locations, the greater the latency. When it comes down to it, latency is simply the time it takes for data to move from its source to its destination. Even with data moving at incredibly fast speeds, significant distances can still introduce noticeable delays.

For example, this is why good web hosts have servers in data centers around the world — it cuts down on the distance data needs to travel — they can offer faster service for a greater number of customers compared to having to route all traffic through a single location.

2. Transmission medium

Different ways of sending data, like using different cables or wireless connections, can change how fast the data moves. Fiber optic cables are like the express lanes, as they typically cause very little delay.

On the other hand, copper cables and wireless methods are usually slower. The type and quality of the material used for these connections are also important because they affect the maximum rate at which your data can travel, and that also affects how much latency you’ll experience.

3. Network hardware

Network hardware, such as routers, switches, and servers, can contribute to latency if they can’t handle high data volumes efficiently. Outdated or low-quality network hardware can significantly slow down your network, increasing latency. For example, a newer router designed for VoIP will offer a company much better performance and more control than an older, non-specialized device.

In addition to slowing down network performance, older devices may struggle to handle the demands of modern traffic volumes, especially in high-demand environments. As a result, network congestion and queuing become more common, further exacerbating latency.

The limited processing power and outdated firmware of older hardware can also present a security vulnerability, as these devices may lack the latest protections against evolving threats, potentially compromising the entire network.

4. Website content and design

The design and complexity of a website can also affect latency. Websites with heavy content — such as those with high-resolution images, videos, and complex scripts — require more data to be loaded. This increases the time it takes for a website to load and become fully interactive, contributing to higher perceived latency. Optimizing content, such as compressing images or using efficient code, can help minimize this delay and improve the user experience.

5. Network hops

Each “hop” in a network path, such as when data passes through devices like routers and switches, adds a small delay. The more hops between the source and destination, the greater the cumulative latency. Each hop introduces processing and queuing delays as data packets are inspected and routed towards their destination.

6. Malware

Malware infections can degrade network performance by consuming bandwidth and interfering with network processes. This can increase latency as the network becomes congested or the malware disrupts normal data flow.

7. Hosting

The type of hosting solution used for websites and applications can directly impact latency. Shared hosting environments, where multiple users share resources, can result in increased latency due to resource contention.

In contrast, VPS, cloud, or dedicated hosting solutions offer better performance and lower latency, as they allocate resources more efficiently and reduce the impact of other users on your network.

8. Software

Software efficiency plays a crucial role in network latency, particularly in applications like VoIP phone services. Since VoIP software relies on real-time data transmission, inefficient software can lead to increased latency and negatively affect call quality.

How to diagnose network latency issues

Uncovering the cause of your network latency can be tricky since it can be a variety of factors — only some of which are in your control. That said, there are a few things you can do to help pinpoint why there may be abnormally high latency on your network.

Network monitoring

Network monitoring is crucial for identifying and measuring latency. You can use several methods and tools to spot latency in your network.

Round-Trip Time (RTT) tells you how long it takes for a signal to go to a destination and back. Longer times mean more delay.

tells you how long it takes for a signal to go to a destination and back. Longer times mean more delay. Time to First Byte (TTFB) measures how quickly a website starts to load. If it’s slow, it could mean the server itself is causing delays.

measures how quickly a website starts to load. If it’s slow, it could mean the server itself is causing delays. Ping Command is like a quick check to see how fast data travels in your network.

is like a quick check to see how fast data travels in your network. Traceroute shows the path the data takes and where it gets slowed down.

shows the path the data takes and where it gets slowed down. MTR (My Traceroute) is a combo tool that uses ping and traceroute to give a more detailed look at where delays might be happening.

Network mapping

Network mapping is an essential process in understanding and managing network latency. It involves creating a visual representation of your network’s infrastructure, including all devices, connections, and pathways that data travels through.

This visualization can also reveal complexities and bottlenecks in the network that may contribute to latency. By examining the network layout, you can identify long pathways, excessive hops, or congested nodes that might be causing delays. Network mapping tools can even provide real-time data about network performance, making it easier to spot issues as they are happening.

Manual troubleshooting

We know troubleshooting can be time-consuming and tedious, but it’s often the most effective way to identify and correct network latency issues. For example, troubleshooting VoIP network quality issues can fix dropped calls in five minutes — or it might take a few hours with help from someone with decades of IT and telecom experience.

Taking a methodical approach to troubleshooting gives you a systematic way of eliminating each possible cause, ultimately reducing guesswork and increasing the efficiency of your discovery process. By following a structured plan or using purpose-built network troubleshooting and diagnostics tools, you can pinpoint the source of the problem and apply the appropriate solutions to regain optimum network performance.

Analyzing application performance

Sometimes the cause of perceived network latency lies within specific applications. Analyzing the performance of applications — especially those that are heavily reliant on network connectivity, such as CRM software — can shed light on whether the latency is a network issue or an application-specific problem.

Five ways to decrease network latency

Here are five practical ways to fix network latency and enhance your overall network performance.

1. Use a CDN

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a widespread network of servers and data centers located around the globe. Its core function is to store and manage data, making it more accessible and faster to retrieve from various locations.

This network setup is beneficial not just for website content but also for internet-based services like VoIP.

For call center VoIP in particular, a CDN ensures that voice data is transmitted from a nearby server, enhancing call clarity and reliability. By reducing the distance data needs to travel, a CDN optimizes the speed and quality of the service whether it’s loading a website or connecting a voice call.

2. Deploy edge computing

Edge computing focuses on processing data close to where it’s generated instead of relying on a central data center that’s far away.

This method reduces the distance data needs to travel, leading to faster processing and lower delays. It’s also particularly effective in environments where rapid response times are crucial, like call centers.

For instance, a call center may find edge computing to be useful for real-time analytics. By enabling local data processing, edge computing ensures more efficient data handling — which is essential for the high-speed demands of modern call center technologies.

3. Upgrade network infrastructure

Upgrading network infrastructure means replacing old parts like routers and cables with newer, faster ones. For example, switching from old copper cables to fiber-optic cables, or getting better routers. These upgrades help move and process data faster, cutting down on delays in the network.

Even enhancing your internet plan to one with greater bandwidth can make a significant difference. These foundational upgrades address delays caused by slow or obsolete physical equipment.

4. Optimize network software and routing

Efficient data flow relies on software and routing optimizations to minimize delays. Implementing software-defined networking (SDN) allows dynamic traffic adjustments, ensuring data takes the fastest path. Quality of Service (QoS) settings can prioritize critical traffic, such as video calls, over less urgent data. Streamlining routing paths, for instance, by reducing unnecessary network hops, further accelerates delivery.

5. Subnetting

Subnetting divides an IP network into smaller subnetworks based on IP address ranges. This helps prevent too many devices from overloading the network, reduces slowdowns, and makes it easier to handle network traffic.

By localizing traffic, subnetting minimizes the distance data packets need to travel, which reduces delays caused by congestion and routing. For example, in an office network, creating separate subnets for departments can improve performance by isolating traffic and reducing unnecessary network hops.