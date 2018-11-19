New Windows 10 October 2018 Update bug breaks Apple iCloud

Despite being held back for a month to fix bugs, fresh problems continue to emerge with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Those who run Apple iCloud on Windows 10 are being warned that the October Update can prevent iCloud for Windows from updating or syncing Shared Albums.

After applying the major feature update, users will also be unable to install iCloud for Windows.

Microsoft says it is blocking Windows 10 devices running iCloud for Windows from being offered the October Update, also known as version 1809, until the issue has been resolved.

It warns people running iCloud for Windows not to manually update their machine using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool from the Microsoft software download website.

"Microsoft is working with Apple to provide a compatible version of iCloud for Windows 10, version 1809 in an upcoming release," says Microsoft in a statement on its support page.

SEE: Windows 10 power tips: Secret shortcuts to your favorite settings (Tech Pro Research)

The issue is the latest to emerge since the rollout of the October Update resumed on November 13.

Since the resumption, Microsoft has confirmed that network drives may be unavailable after applying the update and flagged issues for PCs running F5 VPN clients, specifically that they may lose network connectivity when the VPN service is in a split tunnel configuration.

The initial rollout of the update was halted on October 6, after the discovery of a file-wiping bug affecting some early adopters. That initial release also suffered from various other problems, including reporting incorrect CPU utilization, a driver clash that caused some HP machines to suffer from BSOD crashes, and an issue handling .ZIP folders.

In the wake of these problems, Microsoft faced calls to slow the rate at which it releases feature updates to Windows to give it more time to fix bugs.

Microsoft hasn't announced plans to scale back the twice-yearly major feature updates to Windows 10, instead providing a new tool for testers to flag the severity of bugs in Windows Insider test builds and making a commitment to be more transparent about the testing and update process.

Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Subscribe to our Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Read more about the Windows 10