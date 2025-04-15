Apple isn’t giving up on its mixed reality dreams just yet. Despite the lukewarm commercial response to the $3,500 Vision Pro headset, the company is doubling down on the technology, with two new headsets in the pipeline and a long-term focus on sleek AR glasses.

This fresh wave of updates comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reported in his Power On newsletter that Apple is reworking its strategy following internal shakeups and shifting market expectations.

Two headsets, two goals

Apple is now developing two new Vision Pro models. One will be a cheaper, lighter version aimed at making the headset more comfortable and affordable for everyday users. The current Vision Pro weighs nearly 1.5 pounds and costs as much as a premium MacBook, factors that have kept many potential buyers away.

The second device is a more specialized, tethered version that connects directly to a Mac for ultra-low-latency tasks, ideal for surgical imaging or flight simulators, where lag simply isn’t an option.

This new wired headset won’t offer transparency like AR glasses but will maintain the immersive feel of the Vision Pro. According to Gurman, Apple is taking this route after shelving earlier plans for AR glasses that connected to a Mac.

Eyes still on the prize: True AR glasses

Despite the pivot, Apple hasn’t abandoned its ultimate goal: fully augmented reality glasses that are lightweight, powerful, and practical enough for all-day use. According to Gurman, CEO Tim Cook has “made this idea a top priority for the company,” determined to beat Meta and other rivals to the finish line.

To build glasses that blend seamlessly into daily life, Apple needs to solve big technical challenges. And, the glasses will need to deliver compelling experiences so that people will want to wear them as much as they use their phones.

In the meantime, Apple is exploring intermediate steps, such as adding AI-enabled cameras to products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, and even experimenting with glasses that feature microphones and Siri integration — though the company remains cautious about enabling camera functionality due to privacy concerns.

The bigger picture

The Vision Pro’s debut was impressive, but it was too expensive and bulky for most people. By refining the design and lowering the cost, Apple could make mixed reality more accessible. Meanwhile, Cook’s vision for AR glasses hints at a future where tech blends seamlessly into everyday life.

For now, though, Apple’s playing the long game. The next Vision Pros are stepping stones, but the real revolution — if it happens — will be in the glasses.

As Gurman reports, Tim Cook isn’t budging on his ambition. “Tim cares about nothing else,” a source told him. “It’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint.”