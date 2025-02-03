Apple has reportedly scrapped a project to create new augmented reality glasses that would fit closely within the rest of its device ecosystem. The team working on the project was informed of the decision in the last week of January, according to sources familiar with the decision and reported by Bloomberg.

What would Apple’s AR glasses have been like?

Unlike bulky virtual reality headsets, the glasses — code-named N107 — were designed to resemble standard eyewear, including conventional earpieces instead of a heavy band. Apple had originally planned for the glasses to launch in 2027.

The glasses were expected to feature “microLED-type screens,” allowing users to see text, images, and videos directly in their field of vision. Engineers reportedly tested integrating the device with both an iPhone and a Mac, but technical hurdles prevented the progress.

Apple’s AR glasses significantly impacted the iPhone’s battery life, and the team struggled to match the device’s processing power to the glasses’ demands. When paired with a Mac, the product failed to meet executive expectations due to performance issues.

These challenges ultimately led Apple to abandon the project, according to Bloomberg. However, the development of a next-generation Apple Vision Pro remains unaffected.

What is Apple’s place in the augmented reality market?

Apple’s strategy with emerging technologies such as AI has been to wait out competitors and release a version with a firm position among Apple’s existing products. The company followed this approach with Apple Intelligence, which enhanced its existing chatbot, Siri. Apple appeared to be applying the same strategy to AR glasses.

Rivals like Meta and Google have gone ahead with Ray-Bans, the Meta Quest, and Android XR. Meta’s standalone augmented reality glasses, code-named Orion, are intended to launch for consumers in 2027. Apple’s now-shelved glasses would also have competed with similar offerings from XReal and Lenovo, both of which manufacture consumer smart glasses.

In terms of size and shape, Apple’s Vision Pro line stands on the line between augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headsets. The semitransparent headset is meant to bring “spatial computing” in a home or office setting, but it does not serve the same function as the smaller augmented reality glasses.

According to Bloomberg, the Apple Vision Pro has struggled to gain traction with customers due to its large size and the $3,499 price tag. Some consumers reported headaches and eye strain. Instead of floating information onto real-world surroundings, the “spatial computing” device projects a virtual reality screen.