The EU suspects that Apple has breached the Digital Markets Act due to the company not allowing third-party hardware to connect with its platforms. Fines for noncompliance with the DMA can be up to 10% of the company’s total worldwide turnover, rising to 20% in cases of repeated infringement.

The DMA applies to “gatekeeper” organisations that have a major economic impact in the EU (at least €7.5 billion in annual revenue in the EU per year for the last three fiscal years) and have more than 45 million monthly active users in the E.U., or more than 10,000 yearly active business users for at least three fiscal years.

E.U.’s guidance for Apple about interoperability compliance

Apple has been slapped with two sets of guidance on how to comply with the Commission’s interoperability requirements, relating to iOS connectivity features and the process for handling interoperability requests from developers, respectively.

In the first set of measures, the Commission demands improved compatibility between nine iOS connectivity features and third-party devices such as smartwatches and earbuds. These features include notifications, automatic Wi-Fi connections, AirPlay, AirDrop, NFC features, and automatic Bluetooth audio switching.

The second set of measures suggests how Apple should make its process for third-party app developers requesting interoperability within iOS and iPadOS features more transparent and predictable. This includes providing clear information about its internal features, giving timely request status updates, and setting a timeline for reviewing requests.

E.U.’s decisions mark the end of a six-month investigation into Apple

In September 2024, the Commission initiated two proceedings under the DMA to push Apple to enhance interoperability between iOS, iPadOS, and third-party devices to promote competition. Two months later, it presented its preliminary findings and proposed remediations to Apple, which, as of yesterday, have been officially adopted.

If the Cupertino-based company doesn’t allow its users to connect Internet of Things devices made by third parties, it will never have real competition and will therefore not be incentivised to innovate and provide the best possible products. The same applies to Google and competing services, such as travel sites and shopping platforms.

A spokesperson for Apple told TechRepublic: “Today’s decisions wrap us in red tape, slowing down Apple’s ability to innovate for users in Europe and forcing us to give away our new features for free to companies who don’t have to play by the same rules. It’s bad for our products and for our European users.”

In December 2024, Apple warned that granting third parties access to its technology stack could compromise privacy and security. It highlighted how Meta had made 15 requests for access to Apple’s software tools, including messaging and iPhone mirroring, under the DMA. If accepted, these requests would allow a company that “has been fined by regulators time and again for privacy violations” with swathes of sensitive user data, Apple argued.