Senior officials from the U.K. have privately met with their U.S. counterparts to clarify that their request for access to encrypted data in Apple’s iCloud is not a blanket demand; instead, they are seeking access solely to data linked to individuals already involved in crimes such as terrorism, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with the matter told the publication that the British officials emphasized separate warrants would be required for each access request, ensuring they are strictly tied to investigations into serious crime within the U.K. They denied seeking wide-ranging powers to access anyone’s data for any reason, particularly that of U.S. residents, a claim that has fueled controversy.

Apple fights back, restricts encryption for UK users

In February, it was reported that the U.K. had asked Apple for a way to access user information that was covered under Advanced Data Protection, an optional security layer introduced in 2022. The Home Secretary’s office invoked the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which grants law enforcement the authority to compel companies to provide access to data as part of criminal investigations. The law also prevents Apple from publicly disclosing the request, issued as a Technical Capability Notice, or voicing its concerns to the public, effectively imposing a gag order on the company.

In response, Apple took action weeks later, removing access to ADP encryption feature for U.K.-held devices. iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in the country can no longer sign up for ADP, and existing users must disable it manually to retain iCloud access.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has warned the U.K.’s demands may violate the CLOUD Act, which limits foreign governments from directly accessing encrypted data stored by U.S. companies.

US lawmakers warn of free speech and privacy risks

Earlier this month, Apple challenged the legality of the U.K. government’s access demands, arguing that compliance would jeopardise user privacy and set a dangerous precedent.

“There is no reason why the U.K. [government] should have the authority to decide for citizens of the world whether they can avail themselves of the proven security benefits that flow from end-to-end encryption,” Apple wrote in a statement to Parliament. The statement, issued in response to proposed amendments to the U.K. Investigatory Powers Act, did not directly confirm the existence of the Technical Capability Notice.

Gabbard has also raised concerns about the effective gag order the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 imposes on Apple, which were reiterated by a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers this week. They have urged the U.K. to “remove the cloak of secrecy” surrounding the order, claiming that it is “violating the free speech rights of US companies and impairing Congress’ power and duty to conduct oversight on matters of national security.”

Under President Donald Trump’s first term as president, the FBI protested Advanced Data Protection over similar concerns regarding law enforcement’s inability to access encrypted data — a barrier the U.K. is now attempting to bypass. Meanwhile, tech companies like Apple warn that creating a backdoor would increase the risk of abuse by criminals and authoritarian governments alike.