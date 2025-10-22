Image: Adobe Stock

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given the green light to Global Payments for its $22.7 billion acquisition of Worldpay.

The regulator concluded that the deal will not weaken competition in the UK market, allowing the two payment powerhouses to move forward without further Phase II action.

The CMA launched its initial review in September 2025, following the April announcement of the acquisition. After assessing market feedback and competitive impact, the watchdog ruled that the transaction “does not raise competition concerns,” effectively removing a key regulatory obstacle.

Under the terms of the deal, Atlanta-based Global Payments is acquiring Worldpay from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and private equity firm GTCR. Simultaneously, FIS will purchase Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions business for $13.5 billion. The CMA noted that its separate review of that transaction is still ongoing. The total transaction value, including anticipated tax assets, reaches approximately $24.25 billion.

Bready, steady, go

Once integrated, the combined Global Payments–Worldpay entity is expected to process around 94 billion transactions annually, representing $3.7 trillion in payment volume across more than 175 countries, according to Global Payments’ official announcement of the deal. Together, they will serve over six million customers worldwide.

Global Payments CEO Cameron Bready said in a press release that the acquisition will “further sharpen our strategic focus and simplify Global Payments as a pure-play merchant solutions business with significantly expanded capabilities, extensive scale, and greater market access.”

Implications for the payments industry

The merger will result in one of the most formidable players in global payment processing, combining Worldpay’s strength in enterprise and e-commerce solutions with Global Payments’ reach among small and midsize merchants. The deal positions the new entity to compete more aggressively in the digital payments space, where scale, technology integration, and cross-border capabilities are increasingly critical.

With the UK regulatory approval now secured, the transaction can move closer to completion, positioning Global Payments to become a global force in merchant services and digital commerce, driving innovation, efficiency, and fair competition.

