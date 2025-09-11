Most platforms still treat payments as plumbing because it’s often necessary, hidden, and difficult to change. That mindset caps revenue and slows iteration because the value exchange happens outside the product. Bring payments in-product, and that utility becomes a growth driver: designed, measurable, and monetizable.

This article explains embedded payments, outlines what ‘good’ looks like in 2025, and lays out two build paths: move fast with no/low-code or go deep with APIs. As Sid Masso, Director of Enterprise Sales at Finix, explains, the perception of payments has shifted: “Embedding payments in software is no longer a differentiator; it’s now an expectation. Payments should be treated like plumbing: a necessary utility.”

What do “embedded payments” actually mean?

Embedded payments integrate the full movement of money, including checkout, tokenization or vaulting, onboarding and underwriting, risk management, settlement, reporting, and payouts. This functionality is built directly into your product across web, mobile, and in-person flows. This approach benefits SaaS platforms, franchises, vertical ISVs, and direct merchants, especially when managing multi-party payment flows that necessitate seamless, on-brand payment experiences.

Embedded payments go beyond simply plugging in a third-party gateway. Gateways and simple aggregators often limit control, slow innovation, and obscure monetization. Embedded payments give you full control over pricing, routing, and the overall payment experience. As Masso puts it: “Integrate payment forms into every aspect of the platform that cardholders interact with.”

Why teams are moving: Monetization, retention, velocity

While the concept of embedded payments is straightforward, the business case requires deeper examination. For platforms considering this integration, payment ownership changes how platforms operate across core business metrics: monetization, retention, and velocity.

Monetization

Instead of payments draining your budget, you can turn them into a revenue source. Start with a clear base package, then include premium features that customers genuinely desire, such as faster payouts, in-person transactions, and advanced reporting. When you control the payment experience, you can price features based on the real value they deliver. As Masso emphasizes: “Offer promotional pricing for first-time adopters, then roll to standard economics.”

Retention

Branded, in-product flows reduce handoffs and prevent failures. When checkout and stored payment methods are integrated, customers rely on your platform for more of their day-to-day operations. “When payments meet SaaS, it creates stickiness,” Masso explains, “which makes it hard for businesses to leave.”

Velocity

Once payments are part of your product surface, you can test methods, the payment experience, and pricing without replatforming or vendor bottlenecks. Design the surface; don’t wait on it. Masso tracks this with a simple question: “Adoption is the signal. How many signed merchants are actually processing inside of the platform?”

What “good” looks like in 2025

A credible target state rests on three pillars:

Coverage

Coverage means accepting all the payment methods customers expect: cards, bank payments (ACH), and wallets, while ensuring reliable payouts through next-day or same-day bank transfers and push-to-card options when speed matters. This reliability directly impacts your business. As Masso explains, “Having a reliable payout operator will increase seller adoption based on how quickly and reliably they get paid.”

Experience

Build on an API foundation for control and scale, then layer low/no-code surfaces, such as hosted checkout and payment links, where speed matters. Keep saved methods consistent across web, mobile, and in-person so you can launch quickly and deepen ownership as the program stabilizes.

Trust

Trust is a feature, not a checkbox. Plan for secure card data handling and storage from day one. Also, make sure that your operations and finance teams have clear visibility into disputes, settlements, and payouts through proper dashboards, rather than piecing together spreadsheet exports.

Monetize without “fee fatigue”

Pricing should be simple and connected to real value — not a confusing list of fees. Start with a base rate that makes sense for customers, then offer clearly labeled upgrades such as faster payouts, in-person acceptance, or additional wallets. Align tiers with how customers already buy your software so procurement doesn’t have to relearn your catalog.

Additionally, you should focus on improving performance based on what truly matters, such as successful transactions, smart routing, and customer satisfaction, instead of just competing on the lowest advertised rate. Be honest about what features customers truly need versus what’s just nice to have. As Masso puts it, “Needs should be included, but nice-to-haves can be add-ons. Let competitors’ R&D be used to your advantage.”

Two practical integration paths

There isn’t one ‘right’ way to embed payments. There’s the path that fits your timeline and team, and the path you grow into.

Start-fast (no/low-code)

When you need to launch quickly, use hosted checkout pages or payment links that you can set up without heavy development work. Place payment options everywhere your customers naturally take action, whether in quotes, invoices, point-of-sale systems, or saved account areas, and then track whether people actually use them. As Masso puts it, “Make it incredibly easy for payment to be made in every component of the cardholder experience. Let the reporting be fast follow.”

Go deep (APIs in phases)

When you have development resources and payments expertise on your team, build out payment ownership gradually. Start with basic transaction processing, then add digital wallets, in-person payments, and finally payout capabilities. Set up monitoring at each stage so you can learn what works before moving to the next phase. Hold weekly meetings with your product, engineering, finance, and support teams to review pricing changes, account reconciliation, service level agreements, and customer feedback.

Risks and realities to plan for

Compliance and operations are part of the product. Keep security checks inside checkout flows to protect conversion. Offer multiple payout options and maintain audit-ready logs with clear dispute processes. After launch, track conversion, authorization, and dispute rates weekly and adjust controls as needed.

Next step

If embedded payments align with your roadmap, map both routes: a fast path with no/low code and a deeper API-led path you can graduate into. Then choose the sequence that fits your team and timeline. The payoff is clear: when you own more of the stack, payments stop acting like a utility and start driving revenue, retention, and product speed.

Talk to an expert to see how embedded payments could fit your platform