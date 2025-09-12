Image: Simon Ray / Unsplash

Google has launched Data Transfer Essentials, a new no-cost service that enables multicloud transfers for customers in the EU and UK, aligning with the EU Data Act’s push for interoperability.

In a blog post, Google Cloud Senior Director Jeanette Manfra said the tool lets organizations tap “best-of-breed” solutions across providers. The company described the launch as part of its broader commitment to openness and customer choice.

Service built for in-parallel workloads across rival clouds

Data Transfer Essentials is designed for organizations running applications across two or more cloud providers, allowing them to process workloads in parallel without incurring outbound transfer fees. The service applies only to intra-organization traffic, not to applications serving outside users.

Customers can opt in by creating a configuration that specifies the Google Cloud services and destinations they want to include. Qualifying traffic is tracked separately and appears on bills at zero charge, while all other data continues to be billed under standard network rates.

Google said the service is launching first in the EU and UK, with broader availability yet to be detailed. While there is no mention of a dedicated service-level agreement in the announcement, the search giant said customers can continue to use higher-tier offerings such as Cloud Interconnect for mission-critical workloads.

EU Data Act takes effect today

The launch coincides with the EU Data Act, which takes effect today, Sept. 12, requiring cloud providers to make it easier for customers to switch services and avoid lock-in. Google presented its new tool as a direct response, saying it reflects Europe’s call for greater choice and interoperability across providers.

The regulation goes beyond cloud switching, it prohibits unfair contract terms that restrict data sharing, introduces interoperability standards, and reinforces user rights over information from connected devices. It also allows public bodies to access private-sector data in emergencies, building the foundation for a stronger European data economy.

Rivals take different paths on EU-mandated data transfers

Microsoft adjusted its policy ahead of the deadline, beginning to offer at-cost-data transfers for EU customers in late August. Under the approach, organizations moving data between Azure and other providers must file support requests to receive refunds that reduce internet egress fees to cost. The policy applies only to traffic within the same organization and over supported ISP networks.

AWS has taken a different approach, allowing EU customers to request reduced rates for certain use cases. Fees remain in place by default, with discounts granted case by case after customer requests, rather than eliminated automatically.

Google’s automatic, no-cost model contrasts sharply with those strategies, positioning Data Transfer Essentials as the clearest nod yet to the Data Act’s call for frictionless switching.

Alongside cloud changes, Google is tweaking Play Store policies in the EU, where regulators are closely watching how developers handle in-app purchases.