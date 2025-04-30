London-based smartphone company Nothing has unveiled the second device under its modular CMF brand. While the CMF Phone 2 Pro is not currently available in the US, its playful, customizable design makes it a standout entry among similar-looking devices. Meanwhile, Nothing Phone (3) is confirmed for a U.S. launch.

CMF Phone (2) Pro comes with swappable accessories at extra cost

The modularity of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is mostly reliant on the accessory point, allowing users to attach a customizable cover that serves as a base for additional accessories; both the cover and accessories are sold separately. The device includes a screwdriver and screws for attaching the cover, lending its mechanical flair that distinguishes it from the mainstream brands.

Compatible accessories include:

A cardholder and kickstand that magnetically attach to the cover

A lanyard for retro-style phone charms

Optional fisheye and macro lenses that can be swapped onto the camera

Inside, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, an 8-core CPU. It runs Nothing OS 3, a derivative of Android, and includes an AI-powered Essential Space hub that delivers personalized suggestions and activity summary.

Nothing claims the battery can last multiple days on a single charge or support up to 22 hours of continuous YouTube playback. The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in two variants: 8 GB RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, both expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card.

Despite its retro aesthetic, the CMF Phone 2 Pro includes modern features such as WiFi 6, 5G (available in some regions), and biometric unlocking via fingerprint or facial recognition.

Pricing and availability

U.S. carrier support for Nothing phones remains limited, and most models do not support 5G on U.S. networks. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will retail for $279 for the 256 GB version in the US, though accessories are not included in the U.S. version. In Europe, the pricing is £219 (€249) for the 128GB model and £249 (€279) for the 256 GB. Global sales begin May 6.

Phone (3) will have a full US release

In the past few years, U.S. consumers could only access Nothing phones through the company’s beta program, which lacked full 5G support. However, that is set to change. On April 28, CEO Carl Pei confirmed via X that the Nothing Phone (3) is “100%” coming to the US. The next-generation device is expected to launch globally in Q3 2025, though regional rollout timelines remain unclear.