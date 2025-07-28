NinjaOne Overview

Overall score 4.86 out of 5 Supported OS Windows/macOS/Linux/Android/iOS Free trial Yes Pricing Custom based on number of endpoints Supported industries Healthcare, Finance, Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, State/Local Government, Tech, Construction Best for Internal IT departments and MSPs

NinjaOne is a cloud-native IT management platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT departments. Founded in 2013 as NinjaRMM out of San Francisco, its core product is designed to provide a simple yet effective remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution.

Today, NinjaOne supports more than 30,000 customers worldwide and is recognized for its modern, cloud-native architecture, ease of use, and global round-the-clock support. Its custom-based model ensures that users only pay for functionalities that they actually need. Growing businesses across NinjaOne’s many supported industries can try the platform with a 14-day free trial.

NinjaOne Pricing & Plans: 4.6/5

Generally, we prefer service providers with transparent pricing on their websites. That said, we took into account feedback from several real-life users claiming significant savings of up to 40% and annual ROI in thousands of dollars.

NinjaOne pricing model:

Quote-based pricing: Based on the number and type of endpoints, desired modules, and term length

Based on the number and type of endpoints, desired modules, and term length Billing: Per endpoint, not per technician.

Per endpoint, not per technician. Modular add-ons: Suite of services where customers pay only for the modules they use

Suite of services where customers pay only for the modules they use Onboarding and training: Free

Free Maintenance fee: Free

Free Ongoing Support: Free

Free Free trial: 14 days

14 days Contract type: Annual agreement; monthly possible with different terms

Annual agreement; monthly possible with different terms Scalability: Endpoint count adjustable month to month

NinjaOne Features: 4.88/5

Overall, NinjaOne offers an excellent suite of IT management features for internal IT organizations as well as MSPs. We docked some points based on opportunities for cloud recording.

Endpoint Management

NinjaOne delivers a centralized console that enables IT teams to manage, secure, and support all endpoints from a single unified interface. It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, virtual machines, smartphones, and networking equipment with policy-based automation, allowing technicians to schedule tasks such as software deployment, patching, and compliance enforcement across thousands of endpoints with just a few clicks – regardless of location.

That said, NinjaOne ensures that every action taken is recorded, providing a complete audit trail and supporting regulatory documentation requirements. The platform also includes a built-in Automation Library, allowing teams to apply reusable scripts and one-click remediations to solve complex issues rapidly.

Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM)

NinjaOne enables IT teams to centralize endpoint oversight across distributed environments within a single, responsive interface. Technicians can monitor a wide array of devices, ranging from desktops and laptops to mobile devices, servers, and even Raspberry Pi, regardless of operating system.

With streamlined navigation, it’s easy to pivot from a global view to individual asset health, allowing for early issue detection and quicker remediation. This helps technicians minimize resolution delays, reduce escalations, and maintain visibility without needing to toggle between tools. All device activity is logged to build a reliable auditing and compliance tracking record.

Patch Management

Through automated workflows, NinjaOne helps teams manage critical and routine patching with minimal manual intervention. Patches for Windows, macOS, Linux and an expansive catalog of third-party applications can be scheduled, deployed, or deferred based on policy settings that align with each client’s risk profile.

IT teams gain full control over patch approvals and blackout windows, helping to prevent system disruptions and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks. The platform also supports patching remote endpoints without requiring VPNs or domain connectivity, making it ideal for today’s distributed workforces.

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

NinjaOne’s MDM module extends endpoint visibility, control, and patching to Android, Apple, and macOS, enabling technicians to manage both company-owned and BYOD assets. IT teams can push approved apps, block risky software, enforce usage policies, and take corrective action on non- compliant devices from a centralized dashboard.

Enrollment and provisioning workflows are streamlined, allowing even junior technicians to become effective mobile administrators within days. This capability is especially valuable for clients with hybrid or remote workforces who rely on mobile access for field operations. MDM settings can be applied at scale across multiple clients to maintain consistency and reduce the risk of misconfiguration.

Data Backup & Documentation

NinjaOne Documentation allows IT teams to securely centralize and manage technical knowledge, workflows, and credentials within a single platform. Users can create fully customized templates for assets, accounts, and procedures, as well as support checklists, step-by-step runbooks, and relationship mapping between devices, passwords, and technicians.

With the latest DropSuite acquisition, NinJaOne now provides both cloud-first and SaaS data protection. Backups, including real-time archiving, are automated across endpoints, servers, M365, and Google Workspace. This unified backup approach provides organizations with a simplified backup workflow and strong security and compliance posture.

Help Desk Management

For IT teams handling frontline support, NinjaOne’s ticketing system offers built-in efficiencies, including automated ticket creation, SLA-based routing, and contextual remediation, all directly within each ticket. MSP clients can submit and track issues through a custom-branded portal, while technicians can resolve problems using integrated tools without needing to toggle between systems.

If your team already uses a PSA, NinjaOne integrates with tools like Autotask to unify RMM data with service delivery. For smaller MSPs, the native ticketing system is powerful enough to serve as a lightweight ITSM without the overhead of a full platform.

Configuration & Integrations

NinjaOne is highly modular, allowing organizations to tailor their tool stack to client needs. Users can pick and pay only for the features they require — endpoint management, backup, patching, and documentation — making it easy to scale across client environments.

It also offers tight integrations with popular tools like Bitdefender (EDR), Splashtop, ConnectWise, Zendesk, Freshservice, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, ServiceNow, and more. Custom scripting via PowerShell, Bash, and others enables deep automation and workflow extensions. The platform’s open API also supports external system integration for more advanced deployments.

Reporting & Insights

MSPs and internal IT can generate real-time and historical reports on endpoint health, patch compliance, ticket resolution, backup status, and SLA performance, all from a single platform. Reports can be tailored by client or use case, and dashboards provide at-a-glance summaries that help justify services during QBRs or renewal discussions.

This visibility enables MSPs not only to react faster but also to demonstrate the value of their services through data-backed insights.. Operational metrics also support internal decision-making, allowing managers to identify inefficiencies or address training gaps among technicians.

NinjaOne Security: 5/5

NinjaOne’s security capabilities earned a perfect score in our evaluation for providing security that combines automated patching, immutable cloud backups, and integrated endpoint hardening into a single, policy-driven platform, proactively reducing attack surfaces without adding operational complexity.

Threat & Intrusion Prevention

NinjaOne’s vulnerability management strengthens endpoint security by embedding controls directly into the management lifecycle, empowering MSPs and IT teams to standardize configurations, automate hardening tasks, and enforce security baselines across all devices.

With support for integration into leading EDR tools, including SentinelOne, CrowdStrike and Bitdefender, and a cloud-first architecture, NinjaOne can detect and isolate suspicious endpoint behavior early. Granular patching capabilities ensure zero-day vulnerabilities are addressed swiftly, while remote access logs and session controls limit lateral movement during troubleshooting.

Unified Backup

To help prevent accidental or malicious data loss, NinjaOne includes immutable cloud backups protected by encryption in transit and at rest, with multi-factor authentication required for deletions.

Its cloud and SaaS backup with the latest DropSuite acquisition allows administrators to configure policies per device type, control restore access, and maintain redundant storage across secure data centers, supporting business continuity even in ransomware scenarios. Comprehensive activity logs also provide a forensic trail for post-incident analysis and compliance needs.

Network Monitoring

NinjaOne’s Network Monitoring Solution (NMS) extends visibility beyond the endpoint to include switches, printers, IoT devices, and other SNMP-enabled hardware. MSPs can perform on-demand discovery and health monitoring of connected infrastructure, including live views of CPU usage, memory load, and device status.

Predefined and custom alerting conditions help teams identify outages or abnormal behavior early, such as failed pings or traffic bottlenecks, before end users are affected. Syslog support enables deep visibility into logs from network appliances and servers, aiding intrusion analysis and fault resolution.

NinjaOne Support & Reliability: 5/5

We awarded NinjaOne full marks for offering free, unlimited onboarding, training, and rapid-response assistance. Its cloud-native architecture is designed to deliver reliable service across even the most distributed environments.

Support type Evaluation Onboarding Fast cloud deployment with intuitive onboarding wizard Aftersales Exceptional, free, unlimited training and rapid-response assistance rated #1 in customer satisfaction Documentation Comprehensive, regularly updated, accessible knowledge hub System reliability Cloud-native architecture for speed, uptime, and consistent performance across distributed environments

NinjaOne streamlines onboarding by offering fast deployment, intuitive navigation, and guided training, allowing IT teams to get started in just a few days. The company provides free, unlimited onboarding support, removing traditional friction points for small and mid-sized teams. NinjaOne’s low learning curve and expert assistance also make it a popular choice among new users.

Thanks to the platform’s easy interface and pre-configured automation tools, most technicians are fully onboarded in under three hours. Users can rapidly deploy agents, enforce policies, and begin managing a diverse set of endpoints without extensive technical setup.

As a cloud-based system, NinjaOne ensures stable, always-on access to monitoring, patching, and remote tools across all managed environments, helping IT teams maintain consistent service delivery even in distributed or remote-first setups.

If you need assistance, NinjaOne’s highly responsive, after-sales support is available 24/7 in seven languages. There are also active community forums and access to rich knowledge resources without extra cost.

NinjaOne User Experience: 4.83/5

NinjaOne earned a near-perfect score in this category, losing points only due to real-life client feedback that highlighted a learning curve and opportunities for improving the UX/UI for endpoint users.

User experience Evaluation Ease of set up Quick deployment; IT teams fully operational within days Ease of use (UX/UI) Intuitive, single-pane interface for fast navigation, with a learning curve Overall scalability Modular, cloud-native, scales effortlessly across thousands of endpoints and multiple clients

What Real-Life Users Say About NinjaOne

Users love NinjaOne for its intuitive interface, which makes device monitoring and remote management seamless even for non-technical users. Many reviewers highlight its powerful automation tools and reliable patching capabilities that significantly reduce manual IT workloads. Additionally, the platform’s responsive support team and consistent performance earn high praise for enabling fast issue resolution and dependable daily operations.

On the other hand, some users have noted challenges with NinjaOne during the initial setup, while others mentioned that the scripting module could be more intuitive. While no system is perfect, we were impressed with NinjaOne’s proactive approach to addressing concerns, as it responds to users on numerous online platforms.

Is NinjaOne Right for You?

We recommend NinjaOne for internal IT teams and MSPs that need complete visibility, control, and automation across all endpoints.

For internal IT teams NinjaOne simplifies complex endpoint management by consolidating monitoring, patching, backup, and asset documentation into a single, intuitive platform.

Lean IT teams and solo administrators will also find value in NinjaOne’s ease of use and time-saving features. Its built-in automation library, self-healing scripts, and lightweight setup enable lean teams to scale support efficiently while maintaining high service quality.

MSPs will benefit from NinjaOne’s centralized, multi-client management and built-in tools that streamline service delivery at scale.

Pros Cons Tailored endpoint management solution Some learning curve Exceptional, responsive client support Occasional lag when processing large data Fast, efficient onboarding Lack of pricing information on its website Range of automation features

Evolving from a simple endpoint management tool to an all-in-one IT management platform, NinjaOne stands out as a leading solution for growing businesses. NinjaOne’s automated and secure platform helps internal IT and MSPs experience faster workflows, reduced downtime, and world-class support with a solution built for scale. Start your free 14-day trial with NinjaOne today.

