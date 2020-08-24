Now you can run Android apps on your Windows 10 PC thanks to this new feature

The update to Microsoft's Your Phone app is now rolling out to Samsung smartphones, including the new Galaxy Note20.

From today, mainstream Windows 10 users will be able to try out a major update to the Your Phone app that lets them stream apps directly to their PC from an Android device.

The update to the Your Phone app allows users to link select Android smartphones to their PC and access their Android apps from a menu on their Windows desktop.

Windows 10 Insiders have been able to test this feature since it was announced during Samsung Unpacked on August 5 and made available with Windows 10 Preview Build 20185.

Microsoft revealed the news of the public rollout on its Windows Insider blog on August 21, where it also announced the arrival of Preview Build 20197 on the Dev Channel. "Your Phone apps feature allows you to instantly access your Android phone's mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC," Microsoft said.

"This is a gradual rollout, so it may take few days for Apps to show up within the Your Phone app."

The update to Your Phone is available on select Samsung devices running Android 9.0 and later that support Link to Windows, including more recent Galaxy S, A, and Note series devices, plus the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy XCover and Galaxy Z Flip handsets. Microsoft has provided a full list of compatible Android devices.

The feature allows smartphone users to run Android apps on their PC with the benefit of being able to interact with them on a larger screen, using their computer's keyboard and mouse.

Users can pin their favorite mobile apps to the Taskbar or Start menu for quick and easy access. When they launch an Android app, it opens in a separate window on their PC, allowing them to multitask. Notifications for Android apps will also be displayed within the Windows 10 desktop.

To begin with, Your Phone will only allow users to run one Android app on their PC at a time, though support for running multiple apps at once has been promised by Microsoft.

The feature only works with PCs running the Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later, Your Phone app version 1.20071.88, and Link to Windows version 2.0.

