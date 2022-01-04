Ocean battery, SPIDER-GO drone and digital radar system stand out in high-tech CES 2022 awards

These 10 products from the 26 categories highlight the themes shaping this year's show: electric vehicles, sustainability and remote work.

Image: Ocean Grazer

Consumer tech has always been central at CES but the show has expanded over the years to include automotive technology, green energy and smart city infrastructure. The Innovation Awards have grown as well to reflect this wider focus on technological innovation.

The 26 award categories cover everything from Computer Hardware & Components and Computer Peripherals & Accessories to Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy and Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation. This collection of 10 award winners reflect the themes of this year's electronic show that include electric vehicles, remote work and sustainability.

Image: CES 2022

360 All Around Webcam with Speaker by j5create

Category: Computer peripherals and accessories

The webcam/speaker combo is an all-in-one virtual meeting device that combines 360-degree HD video with a business-grade speakerphone. It is designed for multi-person video conferencing or remote collaboration with a 360-degree all around view, multiple video modes, a built-in microphone and speaker.

Archer AXEE11000 Omni Tri Band Wi-Fi- 6E Router by TP-Link Corporation Limited

Category: Computer peripherals and accessories

This router uses rotating antennas, which adjust automatically based on the user's location or manually through the app for the best coverage. The Omni provides tri-band Wi-Fi and a 6 GHz band. The device also supports OneMesh for seamless whole-home coverage and will support Wi-Fi EasyMesh in the future. Families can use the Home Shield feature to manage and secure home networks with IoT protection and parental controls.

Image: CES 2022

ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition by Acer

Category: Virtual & Augmented Reality

This laptop comes with powerful hardware, eye-tracking cameras and a 15.6" screen to allow visual artists and engineers to get early previews of their work without needing to render. With a specialized optical lens and eye-tracking technology, a set of images for each eye are created and directly projected through the lens to where the eyes are looking for a unique 3D experience. SpatialLabs uses artificial intelligence to convert 2D content such as video or images into stereo 3D automatically.

Ocean Battery by Ocean Grazer

Category: Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

This product won a 2022 Best of Innovation award and is designed to lower the cost of an offshore power grid. The battery can store energy produced by wind turbines and floating solar farms at sea. The goal is to reduce local peak loads and match supply and demand.The system is based on hydro dam technology and uses clean water as the energy carrier.

Samsung 512GB DDR5 RDIMM by Samsung Electronics

Category: Computer Hardware & Components

This chip is the industry's first 512GB DDR5 registered dual in-line memory module, according to Samsung, for use in consumer electronics applications spanning artificial intelligence in high-performance computing, cloud and data center servers. The 512GB module has 40 integrated DRAM packages, each consisting of eight 16Gb DDR5 dies. The large-capacity, high-speed chips use a low-voltage process and through-silicon via technology to overcome substantial performance degradation in wire bonding connectivity.

Magna ICON Digital Radar by Magna International

Category: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation

This software-defined digital imaging radar scans the environment around the vehicle with 16 times better resolution and 30 times better contrast than analog, according to the company. Each digital radar signal has its own unique signature, which reduces interference with other radar systems. The product won a 2022 Best of Innovation award and will be used in the Fisker Ocean, an electric SUV that will go on the market in 2023.

Image: CES 2022

NCM9 Battery by SK Innovation

Categories: Embedded Technologies, In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety

This battery will power Ford's flagship electric truck, the F-150, which will launch in early 2022. SK Innovation's manufacturing techniques have allowed a high proportion of nickel in the battery, which improves power and ranges while keeping the production process safe. According to the company, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can charge up to 80% in 18 minutes thanks to the high-performance batteries.

Image: CES 2022

SPIDER-GO by TACTRACER Co., Ltd.

Category: Drones & unmanned systems

SPIDER-GO is an automated warehouse inventory system that scans and updates inventory in real time. The system includes automated modeling of the warehouse layout, a 3D map of inventory, and inspections through remote control. Other features include CCTV monitoring, fire detection and remote updates. SPIDER-GO can make warehouse inventory management more accurate and efficient, according to the company.

Thunderbolt 4 by Intel Corporation

Category: Computer Hardware & Components

This cable delivers 40 Gb per second speeds for data and video while delivering power over a single connection. It is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification yet, according to Intel, with compliance across a large set of industry specifications, including USB4, DisplayPort and PCI Express. The cable is fully compatible with prior Thunderbolt generations and USB products and won a 2022 Best of Innovation award.

Image: CES 2022





V Board by HDVISION

Category: Computer hardware & components

The V Board is an interactive whiteboard system that can transform any display into a smart touchscreen. The kit's pen and camera emit and capture infrared light. The V Board can be used virtually, automatically save meetings and connect with smart devices and other displays to make offline meetings and lessons more interactive.

