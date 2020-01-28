Okta ranks the most popular and fastest-growing apps in the enterprise

Okta's annual study shows companies investing in apps and tools focused on security, data, and app development; favorites include GitHub and Zoom.

The newest list of Okta's fastest growing apps in the enterprise include those that everyone seems to use, such as G Suite and Zoom, but it also includes some surprising newcomers.



For the first time since Okta began reporting on the fastest growing apps in the enterprise six years ago, the list of growing apps and integrations in the Businesses@Work report features six data- or security-focused tools.



Okta's report confirms what anyone in tech knows: G Suite has gained traction on Microsoft Office 365 and Atlassian Product Suite also gained ground; two of the evolving customer-app preferences. On the number of customers list, Lucidchart and GitHub made the top 15 this year.



For active unique users, Zoo and UltiPro joined the list.



"The most popular apps list itself has also evolved, featuring new contenders mixed with some of the same companies year after year," said Ming Wu, vice president of data and analytics at Okta.



Image: Okta

The most popular apps, based on the number of customers:

Microsoft Office 365 Salesforce Amazon AWS G Suite Atlassian Product Suite Slack Zoom Box SAP Concur Cisco Meraki DocuSign Zendesk GitHub Dropbox Lucidchart

In 2018, business priorities focused on security and collaboration apps, with six of 10 apps falling into those categories. However, in 2019, the fastest growing apps plus percent growth, focused on big tech and security. Five apps which made the list make a first appearance.



Snowflake, developer-favorite Atlassian, Opsgenie, and Splunk make first appearances on the fastest-growing app list. Okta's report assesses if making the "fastest growing app" list correlates to the company's success and it cites the number one apps of the last five years have "gone on to do big things, securing growth equity or going public: Slack (which held the number one position twice), Zoom, Jamf and KnowBe4.

The fastest-growing apps:

Snowflake (273%) - new to the list in 2019 Opsgenie (194%) - new to the list in 2019 Google Cloud Platform (108%) - new to the list in 2019 Splunk (102%) - new to the list in 2019 KnowBe4 (89%) Looker (86%) Jamf Pro (82%) Envoy (80%) - new to the list in 2019 Freshservice (77%) Zoom (76%)

Image: Okta

The most popular developer tools:

Atlassian Product Suite GitHub PagerDuty New Relic Datadog Statuspage Splunk Jenkins Sumo Logic Pingdom

Top ranking niche apps

The report also looks at and ranks apps for hotel and lodging, online learning, HR tools, on-ground transportation ( Uber tops the list, Lyft isn't on it, most are rental car companies), travel planning, banking and finance, and video conferencing apps.



"The report really highlights just how dependent on technology the modern business is," Wu said. Last year the average number of apps per customer was 83. This year, it's 88, and the report notes that 10% of customers deploy a substantial 200 or more apps.



Cybersecurity apps

Cybersecurity changes rapidly, "it's a cloud and mobile world," the report declares, adding that the traditional perimeter is gone, and that "people are the new perimeter." With new apps comes new ways for company security teams to protect customers.

Image: Okta

According to International Data Corporation, "worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services is forecasted to reach $106.6 billion in 2019, an increase of 10.7% over 2018." The average company deploys more than 150-security focused tools, and Okta concludes, based on findings of the past four years, there is a new modern security stack consisting of four layers of security, which it designates as:

people (not only focusing on accounts and credentials, but physical security solution)

devices (includes tools for security analytics, endpoint management and security and certificate management)

network ( secure web gateway tools, VPNs and firewalls, and proxies)

Infrastructure (content delivery network providers, server access, and infrastructure monitoring tools)

Using the most popular tool in each of the four security layers, the report presents what it would look like:

people: KnowBe4

devices: Jamf Pro

network: Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access (formerly GlobalProtect)

infrastructure: New Relic



Okta's report noted that companies are more focused on deploying security measures other than passwords (23 million victim accounts were hacked worldwide, and the fact that the top two passwords were "12345," and "qwerty" probably didn't help; 69% share passwords with colleagues, and 55% don't use two-step notification at work). There's a potential crippling financial concern, with data breaches costing an average of $3.9 million (up from 2018). In 2019 an average 25,575 records were compromised and it took 279 days to identify and contain the breach.

"[I]t's clear there's a shift towards data gathering, analytics, and visualization tools as well as security tools rather than collaboration apps when it comes to the fastest growing technologies," Wu said. "This rise in cloud and data security app adoption is another proof point of how SaaS apps offer enterprises new opportunities to leverage the scale and management advantages of the cloud with SaaS security apps offering new opportunities."

Collaboration software

There's a shakeup in collaboration space: businesses are turning away from collaboration suites and moving towards relative newcomers like Slack and Zoom to work efficiently and productively.



C# and Java rank the most popular tools used to build customer identity solutions. Okta polled 100 customers and 89% reported building custom apps and 81% reported having an application-development team on staff. The report found companies are baking apps for good into social impact strategies, and a surprising 70% said volunteer activities are likely to boost company morale more than company-sponsored happy hours.

The future of apps

Okta's report concludes, "The script is changing. Data management tools are taking center stage. Developer tools are moving out from the wings and into the spotlight. Security tools are like bouncers popping up at every door and window. App adoption is growing across the board as customers become best-of-breed apps' biggest fans. Behind the scenes, users are relying on corporate and personal apps to get their jobs done. It's a crowded stage for apps and tools, and the show has a long run ahead of it."

Okta used data from 7,400 customers and more than 6,500 cloud, mobile and web app integrations to compile the report.

