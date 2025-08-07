On June 2, 2025, NinjaOne announced its $270 million acquisition of Dropsuite, a leader in SaaS backup and data protection. For managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT teams, the message is clear: NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management platform now covers endpoint, server, and SaaS application backup, delivering a unified backup experience in a single interface for IT.

In a market saturated with overlapping backup strategies and escalating ransomware threats, this acquisition offers a consolidated approach that reduces the number of tools organizations rely on, driving both cost savings and operational efficiency.

Consolidation with Purpose: The $270M Strategic Move

NinjaOne’s acquisition of Dropsuite is a direct response to a persistent challenge: too many IT environments are overloaded with point solutions. SaaS backups are managed in one place, endpoints in another, which introduces unnecessary complexities and blind spots in IT and security.

With the addition of Dropsuite, NinjaOne now has a unified backup suite that provides secure automated backup across endpoints, servers, M365, and Google Workspace, as well as real-time email archiving. This removes complexity, reduces vendor sprawl, and allows organizations to simplify administration for IT.

“This acquisition is a major step forward in how we help customers improve business productivity, protect their data, and ensure resilience,” said Sal Sferlazza, CEO and co-founder of NinjaOne. “The addition of Dropsuite not only expands the backup protection we offer, but it also brings a team of new Ninjas whose mindset perfectly aligns with NinjaOne’s values.”

Solving the Fragmentation Problem in Backup Strategy

MSPs and IT teams recognize the risks associated with fragmented infrastructure. Disparate tools increase overhead and reduce visibility.

“Data is everywhere… this fragmented approach introduces inefficiencies and blind spots and increases the risk of operational disruptions,” noted Phil Hochmuth, program vice president at IDC.

With Dropsuite, NinjaOne offers:

Unified, immutable backups for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms.

Real-time email archiving for audit and legal holds.

Centralized policy enforcement and recovery from a single platform.

Business Value for MSPs and IT teams: Simplicity, Security, and Speed

The unification of Dropsuite’s SaaS backup and email archiving capabilities with NinjaOne’s automated endpoint management platform marks a significant leap forward in operational efficiency for both MSPs and IT teams.

For managed service providers (MSPs), the integrated platform simplifies service delivery by reducing the number of tools and vendors required to deliver comprehensive backup solutions. This consolidation results in more streamlined processes, reduced administrative overhead, and increased profitability across client engagements.

Meanwhile, IT teams gain a more resilient, agile, and compliant environment. The ability to manage backups for endpoints, servers, and cloud applications from a single platform ensures tighter oversight and greater policy consistency across a hybrid infrastructure. And with immutable, policy-driven backups and real-time email archiving built in, security and compliance are now inherent. This foundational shift empowers IT leaders to move faster, restore data more confidently, and reduce exposure to both operational disruptions and regulatory risk.

By eliminating the silos between endpoint, SaaS, and email backup, NinjaOne enables IT teams to spend less time firefighting and more time delivering strategic value. The result is a simpler, more secure, and more scalable approach to modern data protection that adapts to the realities of today’s remote work and distributed infrastructure.

Roadmap to Integration: What to Expect

With the acquisition complete, NinjaOne launched the first wave of integrated features in June, introducing key SaaS backup and email archiving capabilities directly into the platform. This marks the beginning of a broader rollout that will unify endpoint, server, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace protection within a single, streamlined console.

IT teams can expect immediate efficiency gains through faster recovery workflows and simplified deployment that allows backup solutions to be activated in just five minutes directly from the NinjaOne UI. Existing workflows and support remain intact, and new capabilities will be introduced incrementally to ensure a seamless, disruption-free experience.

Future releases will bring even deeper integration, including advanced automation, scalable policy orchestration, and enhanced visibility across devices and cloud services. Built with MSPs and large enterprises in mind, these enhancements will help organizations manage complex environments at scale while maintaining the performance and simplicity they rely on today.

To explore what’s coming next and stay aligned with the roadmap, visit the dedicated landing page at ninjaone.com/dropsuite.

Leadership Alignment: Shared Values Power Seamless Integration

NinjaOne and Dropsuite’s shared goal is to deliver a fully integrated platform that protects every layer of the IT environment, optimized for speed, scale, and security. But beyond the technical synergies, both share a vision for what modern IT protection should look like: intuitive, automated, and relentlessly customer-focused.

“Together with NinjaOne, we’re even better suited to make our customers successful with one integrated console that automates endpoint and SaaS application backup,” said Charif El-Ansari, CEO of Dropsuite. “We will continue to solve our customers’ biggest challenges together.”

This cultural alignment increases confidence in the integration process and accelerates product innovation, which is critical for MSPs managing SLAs and CIOs navigating digital transformation.

Conclusion: A New Operating Model for Resilient IT

The future of automated endpoint management belongs to platforms that prioritize trust by design, build security into the fabric, and deliver simplicity as a core feature. Organizations that embrace this model won’t just stay protected — they’ll be trusted.

So for CIOs building resilience and MSPs scaling smarter services, NinjaOne’s unified backup and recovery solution couldn’t come at a better time. The Dropsuite acquisition positions NinjaOne as a platform for both management and full-stack protection. And in doing so, it creates a compelling new operating model for IT leaders: one platform, all assets protected, and no silos.