OnZoom is Zoom's new platform and marketplace for online events

Zoom's Zoomtopia conference kicked off with an announcement about OnZoom, which provides a venue for concerts, classes and other ticketed and non-ticketed online events.

Zoom unveiled a public beta for OnZoom on Wednesday, a unique online events platform and marketplace to allow paid Zoom users to create, host and monetize anything from a yoga class, to a concert or even teach a cooking class via the Zoom Meetings platform.

Users can list and sell tickets to events via OnZoom for up to 100 to 1,000 attendees depending on their Zoom Meeting license.

The announcement was made in a Zoom blog during Zoomtopia, a two-day user conference being held online on Oct. 14-15. The conference is free to the public.

OnZoom offers these options:

Schedule and host one-time events, an event series, and drop-ins

Securely list and sell tickets

Share and promote public events via email and social media

Reach new audiences beyond a business geographical location

Zoom users can log in to their OnZoom account and do the following:

Search the directory of public events and purchase tickets online

Securely pay for events via PayPal and major credit cards

Purchase and gift OnZoom tickets to their friends and family

Natively donate to nonprofit organizations through events with active fundraiser

Join an event from a Zoom client, calendar, and OnZoom attendee or host dashboard

Favorite, share, and rate OnZoom event

WW is a flagship OnZoom partner and has been offering its members virtual workshops via Zoom during the pandemic.

"At WW, our mission is to inspire healthy habits for real life—for everyone—and we are always looking for new ways to make wellness more accessible," said Gail Tifford, WW chief brand officer, in a Zoom blog. "With so many people spending time on Zoom, we saw an opportunity to not only collaborate with a like-minded brand but to bring our behavior-change expertise to the forefront and inspire people around the world to live healthier, happier lives."

