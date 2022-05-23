PandaDoc and signNow are electronic signature solutions that support the management of electronic documents and contracts. Here's how to choose which works best for you.

A safe and effective e-signature and document management process is vital for organizations to maintain the safety and efficiency of their operations. Electronic signature solutions like signNow and PandaDoc each provide features designed to simplify users’ electronic signature workflow process. Read on to learn more about these tools and their similar and unique features and capabilities.

What is signNow?

signNow is an e-signature software solution that enables users to manage their document workflows. In addition to electronic signatures, the tool also provides additional features for businesses and organizations, like team collaboration capabilities, court-admissible audit trails, and template editing options.

What is PandaDoc?

PandaDoc is a document workflow automation software platform. It comes with features and capabilities to assist users in creating, managing and signing their digital documents. Furthermore, the software supports individual users and organizations with signature workflows, automated actions, customizable document creation features, and approval process solutions.

signNow vs. PandaDoc feature comparison

Customizable templates

Automatic field detection Collaboration features Embedded media features Integrations and API signNow ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ PandaDoc ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

Standard features of signNow vs. PandaDoc

Customizable templates

signNow provides customizable documents and templates for its users. Organizations can create their own templates of commonly used documents so that staff members can use them for fast and easy document completion. Users can generate the templates within the platform or import them from Word documents. This way, similar documents will not need to be reuploaded into signNow each time. Instead, a fresh copy will always exist, stored within the platform. Users can also create Document Group Templates. These are document templates merged into a group that can be reused as necessary and convenient for multiparty electronic signing.

PandaDoc enables users to choose between more than 750 document creation templates that exist on the platform. These preexisting templates exist for many common business purposes within various industries. Users may then customize the template they choose to suit their needs by adding variables within the document body. PandaDoc users can also create their own custom documents online and utilize them within the platform by integrating popular third-party tools like Microsoft Office, Hubspot, Google Drive and more.

Collaboration features

signNow connects different members within an organization to work together through their collaboration features. Users can create teams of designated individuals, enabling them to easily share documents and templates through the team’s shared folder. Shared templates are also beneficial for collaborating with other staff, as members can upload these templates into the team’s shared folder for easy access. signNow also provides features and capabilities for organization leaders to manage their members’ accounts. Once leaders log in as admins or moderators in the system, they can create their organization, dedicate membership roles and manage their staff’s access to the organization within the platform.

PandaDoc helps team members collaborate on document-related work processes. Users can easily invite new members to their workspace by sending an invite link. Once another member becomes part of your workplace and team, you can edit documents simultaneously in real-time or reassign document ownership to them entirely. Authorized members can also create approval workflows to streamline collaboration in the system. The chat feature enables users to send private messages to each other for easy communication. The comment feature lets them share their thoughts directly on documents within the platform. This way, team members and stakeholders can collaborate on creating important documents. The system even provides a way to store contacts for easy access, sharing documents, or populating recipient information.

Integrations

signNow offers more than 270 integrations with popular business apps, CRM and ERP systems, cloud storage platforms and more.

signNow helps users get more from their e-signing solution through built-in integrations with third-party tools. With the Salesforce integration, users can manage the life cycles of their contracts within Salesforce. The Microsoft Dynamics integration enables leaders to gain more data for team reporting and tracking team progress on tasks and projects. The BIM 360 connection accelerates construction projects with the signNow e-signature capabilities. The Box integration is helpful for document management, and the Dynamics 365 connection provides data for prefilling documents and updating records. Gmail users can quickly and easily send email attachments for signature. Finally, the signNow API allows users to manage their eSignature workflows based on the needs of their organization.

PandaDoc has native integrations and connectors with many other third-party solutions. It lets users connect their platform capabilities with productivity tools like Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace and other solutions for easy collaboration on documents. CRM tools like monday work management, Omniscient, Salesmate and more can help update and streamline sales workflows. Storage integrations with tools like Microsoft OneDrive use automation to back up your documentation and enable easy document and template access. The tool also integrates with Canva for incorporating media and design features within documents, single sign-on for simplifying login management, various payment solutions for requesting and collecting electronic payments through sales documents, and many more interesting integration options. PandaDoc’s built-in integration features provide a wide range of capabilities to users. It also connects with Zapier Connectors and Integromat to enable users to create integrated workflows. The PandaDoc API may also be helpful for users who wish to enhance their document capabilities with automation.

APIs

signNow’s API is great for users who wish to create and customize eSignature workflows for their organization. Users can utilize the SignNow API to set up their documents with custom branding, templates and field options. They can then organize their documents into groups to send out to signers.

The signNow API also enables users to perform bulk signing, share files and generate signing links. Documents can be embedded for easy signing and sending on websites and apps, and users can collect payments by adding payment fields to their documents. The API is mobile-friendly, simplifying on-the-go e-signing processes.

Developers can use the PandaDoc API to build automated documentation and e-signature features. The PandaDoc API uses standard HTTP response codes, authentication and verbs, and resource-oriented URLs. Users can automate their documents workflow to create documents from templates and files, list and filter their documentation resources, and update and delete their documents or templates.

Through the PandaDoc API, users can also share documents via emails, links, embeds and downloads, link documents to CRMs and manage their folders. Using Webhooks and the PandaDoc API together allows users to subscribe to document events. The API enables users to access log details and manage their workspace members.

Choosing signNow vs. PandaDoc

signNow and PandaDoc are two robust solutions for e-signature and document management. Considering your organization’s current needs and solutions is helpful when choosing the best software option for your organization. For example, an organization that uses e-signature documents for multiple purposes may benefit from signNow’s collaboration features which allow users to organize documentation among teams within shared folders. However, PandaDoc’s wide range of integration options may be best for an organization that already uses or plans to use one of those third-party solutions. By considering these aspects, you can get a better idea of which solution has features that would be more beneficial to your organization’s needs.