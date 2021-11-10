Polish up your product and project management skills with Agile, Scrum, JIRA and more

Good project managers are always in demand, and now you can train for the skills that can raise your job applications above competitors.

Image: iStock/Wanlee Prachyapanaprai

If you're looking to move into a career as a product or project manager, or would just like to boost the one you already have, the affordable 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle is just what you need.

The "Project Management Foundation Course" will show you how to develop and apply strong management in your projects, while "Managing Project Risk" demonstrates how to use a process of risk management with your projects that engages everyone involved. And you can learn how to use your team members to their absolute best advantage in "Project Management: Roles & Responsibilities in a Project."

These courses also cover the specific tools you can use for increased productivity. "Trello For Project Management & Productivity" shows you how to increase the productivity of your team using that platform. Kanban boards are amazingly useful, and you'll find out how to use one to visualize workflow and reduce bottlenecks in "Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency For Agile Lean Project."

Learn new tips and tricks in "Team Workflows in JIRA" and "Scrum Master Training: Case Studies & Confessions" shows you exactly how to deliver products on time. Discover the advantages of analyzing and writing user stories in "User Stories For Agile Scrum: Product Owner & Business Analysis" and "Product Management: Agile Requirements Using Product Backlog."

These courses are offered by SkillSuccess, which has been featured on CNET, CNN, Mashable, Entrepreneur and TechRadar. The company offers online video courses in a variety of categories, from lifestyle to business. Former students have been very satisfied with these classes. Verified purchaser Louis T. awarded it a rating of five stars, saying: "The insights that I gained from this class have been enormous. My understanding of my job as a newly made project manager has been enhanced significantly because of this class."

Don't pass up this opportunity to turbocharge your project and product management skills, get The 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle today while it's on sale for only $39.99 ($1,791).

Prices subject to change.