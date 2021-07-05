Project management: Develop the skills you need with this training

Get all of the training you need to become an in-demand project manager at your own pace and at an affordable price.

Project management is a high-demand career, and now you can train extensively for it at your own pace with the 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle. In these 10 project management training courses, you'll learn popular platforms and powerful methodologies in just 38 hours of classes.

Start with a broad overview in the Project Management in One Hour class, where you will learn all of the most important processes and concepts of project management. Then, you'll learn how to implement best practices of the discipline in the Deeply Practical Project Management course. Once you've got the basics down, you can start learning about the specific platforms.

Trello Project Management: Complete Course will show you how to manage projects and individual tasks on this popular platform, as well as how to use Trello to increase team collaborations. Project Management with Monday.com: The Complete Beginners Course will teach you everything you need to know about using the Monday platform. And the Smartsheet for Project Management: The Complete Beginners Course is an up-to-date training class for anyone who wants to quickly master the Smartsheet platform.

Lean Six Sigma is the project management method used by some of the most elite corporations in the world. Some of those companies require candidates for high-level positions to have a Six Sigma certification––the Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course in this bundle will help you reach those career heights.

Agile Vs Waterfall Project Methodologies Comparison will explore the ways in which Agile is different from the more traditional model of project management. The one-hour Complete Jira Agile Project Management Course will show you how to master your workflow by using Agile for project management. Then the Agile & Scrum Master Certification Prep course will help you to prepare for certification with both eBook and video lessons, as well as exams.

