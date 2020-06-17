Quantum computers now have a new universal language

The launch of QUA will let researchers run even the most complex programs combined with classical processing, says creator Quantum Machines.

Quantum Machines on Wednesday launched QUA as a standard universal language for quantum computing. QUA allows researchers to intuitively program even complex quantum programs that are tightly integrated with classical processing and real-time decision-making, according to the company, which provides hardware and software for the control and operation of quantum computers.



The language is the first to address all requirements of an anticipated quantum computing software abstraction layer, Quantum Machines said.



A primary challenge with quantum research and development is that every quantum computer has its own unique hardware, coded in the researchers' language of choice, the company explained.

"The unique nature of every system results in teams spending inordinate amounts of time coding and programming new programs and algorithms, with any variation requiring either restarting the process or even re-routing the control hardware itself," the company said.



This becomes an extremely time-consuming process and it is difficult to scale to more complex systems and algorithms, Quantum Machines said.



QUA is a pulse-level programming language for quantum devices, and it is the first language designed specifically as a universal quantum computing software abstraction layer, according to the company.



QUA unifies universal quantum operations in their "raw" or pulse-level format with universal classical operations. "The language allows users to code even programs that are far beyond expression today, from complex AI-based multi-qubit calibrations to multi-qubit quantum-error-correction," the company said.



This helps teams save resources both in terms of redesigning software and hardware architectures, and in readopting their already programmed algorithms in the future, Quantum Machines said.



To achieve this, several different criteria had to be fulfilled to fit the distinct structure of quantum algorithms and quantum programming: semantical, technological, and commercial.



QUA is being billed as the first language to combine universal quantum operations at the pulse level, together with universal classical operations, namely, Turing-complete classical processing, and comprehensive control-flow, according to the company.



From a technological and commercial perspective, QUA was developed to be very intuitive while relying on QM's proprietary compiler, XQP, to do the heavy lifting for optimizing the many intertwined quantum and classical operations, the company said.



XQP compiles quantum programs to QM's Pulse Processor assembly language, which can then run them with extremely low latencies and precision, according to the company.



QUA is integrated into Quantum Machines' existing Quantum Orchestration Platform. Teams can run even the most complex quantum-error-correction and hybrid quantum-classical algorithms right out of the box, the company said.



"As the field of quantum computing continues to progress and grow more complex, teams across the industry need solutions that can scale to meet their growing needs," said Itamar Sivan, CEO of Quantum Machines, in a statement. "QUA is the first-ever programming language designed with the needs of quantum research in mind and offers teams a powerful and intuitive language designed not only for their present needs but also those of the future."



