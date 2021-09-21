Ready to move into IT management? Learn the skills you need for a promotion

You can acquire all of the skills and secrets that will allow you to breeze through IT management responsibilities and job interviews without taking time off from your job.

fizkes, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're trying to turbocharge your career trajectory by racking up impressive certifications to shine up your resume, or even if you're already an IT manager, the self-paced Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle can smooth out your job and your career advancement. It consists of 10 courses that will prep you for certification exams on cloud computing, networking, security and more, plus team and project management training and in-depth coverage of specific platforms.

Tech companies around the globe recognize CompTIA certifications as reliable indicators of skill. This bundle has the prep to help you pass CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ (CLO-002), CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601), and CompTIA Network+ N10-007 exams. The Certified Cloud Security Professional – CCSP course would also be excellent training for anyone interested in moving into the elite cybersecurity field.

If your work includes Cisco technologies, or you'd like a job that does, the Cisco 200-301: Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) course, as well as the Cisco 350-401: Implementing Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies (ENCOR) (CCNP) class could be very valuable.

On the other hand, the skills required for working with giant cloud-computing platforms Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are also always in high demand. So it would likely be beneficial to take the Microsoft AZ-900 Microsoft Azure Fundamentals and AWS - Introduction and Deep Dive courses.

Of course, management skills are every bit as important as tech skills in IT management, so you'll need to know how to effectively manage both projects and people. That's why this bundle includes three courses to bring you fully up to speed with the latest methods and techniques: Managing Different Personality Types, AGILE/Scrum and Become a Scrum Master.

All of the courses in this bundle are offered by ITU Online Training, a company well-known for providing practical knowledge that is equal to the excellence of its exam preparation. It has garnered multiple awards, such as Best in Biz and Cybersecurity Excellence. Before you know it, you'll be ready to start thinking about applying for new positions with higher salaries. Make sure to employ these best resume and interview tips.

Don't miss this opportunity to acquire successful IT management skills and certifications that can continue to advance your career well into the future. Grab The Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle now while it's available for just $39.99 (normally $1,089).

Prices subject to change.