Whether you’re showcasing a new listing, promoting your services, or sharing details of an open house, real estate marketing calendar templates can make your life much easier. These tools help you stay organized while planning all of your upcoming marketing activities in one place.

From video walkthroughs on social media to newsletters, blogs, and beyond, you can use any of these templates to organize and plan your real estate marketing calendar.

monday.com: A customizable real estate marketing calendar template built for collaboration

monday.com is a project management platform that’s highly collaborative and built to scale. It’s a great option for real estate agencies of all sizes — your entire team can use it to plan, track, and assign marketing activities.

While monday.com offers a free plan for up to two users, it doesn’t include a calendar view so you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan if that’s something you need.

More on monday.com: monday.com Review | monday.com vs Jira | monday.com vs. Notion.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll appreciate that monday.com can be so much more than just a generic calendar template to plan your marketing activities. You can use it to run just about every aspect of your entire business if you’d like, from managing projects and listings to clients, budgets, digital assets, and more.

Whether you have a team of realtors working collaboratively or you have a dedicated department for marketing, you can easily assign tasks to everyone involved and track progress as you go.

It also works well if you manage different types of content across different platforms. You can use built in color coding or a custom field to designate whatever you need.

Larger agencies may set up one calendar for shared responsibilities while giving each agent their own calendar to manage individual marketing needs.

Smaller teams, on the other hand, can probably get away with one calendar instead.

The biggest drawback of this template is that you likely won’t be able to use it to its full potential for free. If you prefer saving money, there are plenty of free platforms that give you a calendar view at no cost.

ClickUp: A free planning and budgeting real estate marketing template

ClickUp offers an excellent free plan for solo users and small teams. Unlike monday.com, ClickUp includes a calendar view in its free plan and unlimited free users so you can onboard your whole team for free.

The free plan also includes Kanban view, team chat, collaborative docs, and more.

And like most project management solutions, you can use it for a lot more than just marketing if you want to. It’s just as great for managing clients, employees, HR activities, listings, and anything else you might need.

More on ClickUp: ClickUp Review | ClickUp vs Asana | ClickUp vs. Notion.

One of the best parts of this template is the ability to plan and track your marketing budget. You can set a budget for each campaign or piece of content if you want to get really granular.

If you’d rather focus on selling properties, you’re likely working with (or will soon work with) photographers, videographers, and maybe even writers to produce your content. This template makes it easy to track those expenses and ensure you stay under budget along the way.

This is particularly useful if you base marketing spend on commissions or want to dedicate extra funds to specific listings.

There’s also a space to manage tasks without cluttering up your calendar. You’ll be able to switch between various views, including list, Kanban board, table, and more.

You can also invite your clients to collaborate with you at no extra cost if you’d like them to weigh in on your marketing plans.

They’ll need to create a ClickUp account to do this, but it’s a nice option to have for your clients who expect you to go the extra mile.

Wrike: A template for real estate marketing teams

Wrike is a traditional project management solution that comes with a lot of powerful features for workflow management and automation. Although it can work well for agents, it’s a better fit for full marketing teams who have (or want) well-defined processes.

There’s a free plan with unlimited users, up to 2 GB of storage, and basic task management capabilities. It’s a good place to start, but it won’t work for the long long term.

Wrike’s paid plans start at $10 per month and include calendar view, custom fields, Gantt charts, dashboards, generative AI, and more.

More on Wrike: Wrike Review | Wrike vs Asana | Wrike vs Smartsheet.

This Wrike template is a general marketing calendar designed for marketing teams managing numerous campaigns at a time. It’s a great option if you have a dedicated marketing team working with multiple agents or clients that need an easy way to stay organized.

Although it’s not specifically for real estate, it’s easy to customize to match your needs. Once it’s set up, it’ll help your team adhere to your processes and stay on track.

One of the most helpful features is a pre built marketing request form. Say an agent secures a new listing and wants to start marketing it right away. They can submit a request that includes photos, details, post ideas, the target market, and more.

From there, your marketing team can come up with ideas, create all the content required, publish it, and let the requestor know it’s ready.

Wrike’s overall architecture lets you create folders and individual projects, which can work well for managing marketing calendars for different agents or clients.

On top of that, marketers can see all of their work across projects in one place, so nothing falls through the cracks.

More expensive plans also include approvals and proofing if you need even more control over your process and workflows.

Airtable: An extendable template for organizing listing details

Airtable is a relational database that combines the best parts of spreadsheets, automations, and analytics. It’s free for individuals and small teams of up to five users.

Tech-savvy real estate agents who don’t mind getting their hands dirty can use Airtable to create a truly custom marketing calendar. You can also go beyond that with full systems to run your entire company if you wish.

I’ve used it to manage content, operations, reporting, finance, affiliate tracking, and more for half a decade. It’s a scalable, flexible, and incredibly versatile tool to have in your tech stack.

More on Airtable: Airtable Review | Airtable vs Asana | Airtable vs Trello.

Technically, this template doesn’t come with a calendar. But you can add one in a few clicks no matter what plan you’re on. Paid plans come with additional calendar functionality, but a basic calendar is available for free as well.

The only requirement is at least one date field in your table.

This template comes with more than 30 custom fields to help you keep track of listing and client data. It gives you a centralized place to see all the information you’ll need about each property to create marketing content.

You’ll be able to attach photos, the neighborhood, price, days on the market, square footage, beds and baths, heating, cooling, school districts, and more.

There are also fields for different types of marketing campaigns, including Facebook, email, and flyers. You can easily add more if you’re doing other types of campaigns, too.

If you want to view it as a calendar, you can set a date range for each campaign and view them all on the same calendar.

Alternatively, you can add a new table for campaigns or specific pieces of content if you want to get more granular, assign work to other people, track publishing dates, and tie everything back to specific properties.

Trello: A simple real estate marketing Kanban board

Trello is a beginner-friendly way to track and manage tasks. I used it for years to manage content production at scale. Despite its simplicity, you can comfortably use Trello for a long time without outgrowing it.

It’s free for up to ten users and ten boards per workspace. Unfortunately, the calendar view isn’t available for free.

You’ll need to upgrade to the Premium plan which starts at $10 per user per month. That said, you can add due dates, see when tasks are overdue, and create checklists for each task on the free plan.

More on Trello: Trello Review | Trello vs Airtable | Trello vs Pipedrive.

If you want the simplest and easiest software to use, Trello is the way to go. It’s incredibly simple, yet effective even as you add a lot of work to the system.

You can use it to brainstorm marketing campaigns and pieces of content, decide which to move forward with, and track the status of each piece to completion with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Each campaign or piece of content can have a checklist nested inside with more detailed action items if you want to get more granular.

The best part about this template though? It was created by a realtor. It’s been used more than 12,500+ times, and the creator has a full YouTube video showcasing how she uses Trello to organize her real estate business.

You can use that as a starting off point and easily customize the columns to match your needs.

In just a few minutes, you’ll be ready to start adding items to your board — no need to spend hours or days figuring out how it works or tweaking every single setting to get things just right.

Real estate marketing calendar templates for Excel, Google Sheets, Microsoft Word, and Google Docs

If you’re an agent working by yourself, project management software is likely overkill. Even if you’re working with a few freelancers or only publishing a few pieces of content a week, a spreadsheet or document might be more than enough.

Here are the best options if you want to keep it simple and use tools you already have.

Template 1: A basic real estate marketing calendar document

This free real estate marketing calendar template from Smartsheet is as simple as it gets. You can download it for Word or Google Docs and build out your monthly calendar in a few minutes by dragging shapes into an empty calendar wireframe.

There are pre made shapes with different colors, allowing you to visually signal different types of marketing content.

Although this template doesn’t have a space to brainstorm ideas, you can easily do it on a different page or in a different document and transfer them here when you’re ready.

To do that, all you have to do is edit the text inside one of the boxes, drag it onto your calendar, and drop it on the day of your choice.

You can easily move things around by dragging them to a different day. You can also create your own colors and assign them to different types of content if you don’t like the existing colors or the categories don’t work for you.

The biggest downside of this template is that you’ll have to make copies for each month. The dates also don’t line up so you’ll need to manually change those every time you make a copy.

Template 2: A real estate marketing plan spreadsheet with a built-in WBS

GanttPRO is an online Gantt chart maker. While a dedicated Gantt chart solution is likely overkill, the company offers various free templates for Excel and Google Sheets — including one for real estate marketing plans.

If you want to use the template with GanttPRO instead, there’s no free plan. There is a 14-day free trial but pricing starts at $7.99 per user per month.

This template makes it easy to plan marketing activities over time. This could include different campaigns, strategies for different platforms, individual pieces of content, holiday themes, and more.

You’ll start with a main objective and break it into smaller categories. From there, you can add specific action items and dates for every task. Each task has its own priority, description, assignee, and time log.

There’s also space to track estimated costs vs actual spend and the spreadsheet will automatically calculate totals for you.

The template is a generic spreadsheet without any visual elements. If you want to add a calendar, you can add one as a new sheet using a pre built calendar or Gantt chart template for Google Sheets or Excel.

How much does a real estate marketing calendar template cost?

All of the templates on my list are free. Most of them can only be used within a specific piece of software — some tools have a free plan while others may require you to upgrade to a paid plan to get the most out of the template.

ClickUp, Airtable, and Trello have the best free plans. Depending on how you use them, you can probably stick with a free plan for quite a while.

If that’s not enough, these tools range in price from around $8 per user per month to upwards of $20 per user per month depending on what you need.

On the other hand, I included a few templates that work with Google Docs and Google Sheets, which you can use for free. These tend to be simpler and more limited, but can work well if you’re on a tight budget.

Whether you use specific software or a more general template, you can always customize them to match your needs.

Things to look for when choosing a real estate marketing calendar template

At first glance, many marketing calendars look the same. At a high level, most of them work in a similar manner but come with different features, pre built capabilities, and visualization options.

In most cases, you’ll have to make a few changes to make a template work for you. But choosing the one that gets you closest to what you need is always a good idea.

Here are some things to keep in mind as you decide on a starting point:

Alternate views — Additional views, like Gantt, Kanban, and list.

— Additional views, like Gantt, Kanban, and list. Task tracking — Assign work, track due dates, and monitor progress.

— Assign work, track due dates, and monitor progress. File management — Space to upload images, videos, and other assets.

— Space to upload images, videos, and other assets. Platform type — Documents and spreadsheets vs a project management tool.

— Documents and spreadsheets vs a project management tool. Marketing channels — More marketing channels requires more organization.

— More marketing channels requires more organization. Team collaboration — Ability to leave comments, mention other users, see all of your work across projects, and work as a team.

It’s easy to get carried away with advanced functionality you don’t need. I suggest starting with the simplest option that works for you right now.

You can upgrade to something more advanced later.