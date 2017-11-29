Report: 5G will cover 20% of the world's population by 2023

By 2023, 5G will cover more than 20% of the global population, with 1 billion 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband deployed by that time, according to a new report from Ericsson.

5G networks are expected to first be deployed in dense, urban areas, according to the report. The first commercial networks are expected to go live in 2019, with major deployments in 2020. The earliest 5G implementations are expected in the US, South Korea, Japan, and China, according to the report.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is poised to take advantage of growing LTE and 5G networks. By the end of 2017, there will be around 0.5 billion IoT devices with cellular connections—a number projected to reach 1.8 billion by 2023, the report predicted.

Mobile data traffic is expected to surge by eight times between 2017 and 2023, according to the report, reaching 110 exabytes per month. This is mainly fueled by increased viewing of video content, Ericsson found. The 110EB per month is the equivalent of 5.5 million years of HD video streaming, the report noted.

The increased streaming of high-resolution videos and immersive video formats such as 360-degree video will continue to increase data traffic volumes, according to the report. For example, a YouTube 360-degree video uses 4 to 5 times as much bandwidth as a normal YouTube video of the same perceived quality.

In terms of region, North America showed the highest average mobile data traffic usage per smartphone, exceeding 7GB per month by the end of 2017. It is followed by Western Europe, at 4GB per month.

"The latest report highlights trends in mobile subscription and data traffic growth, as well as the industry's effort to tackle the increasing demands on mobile networks globally," Niklas Heuveldop, chief strategy officer and head of technology and emerging business at Ericsson, said in the release. "As we prepare for 5G, these trends will continue to set the agenda for the mobile industry going forward."

5G will also lead to an economic impact: By 2035, 5G will enable more than $12 trillion in global economic revenue, and support 22 million jobs worldwide driven by the digitalization of industries such as transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing, according to Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and group president of Verizon Wireless.

