Report finds a rise in DevOps and cross-platform database use

Latest Redgate DevOps report finds a major shift in how IT teams will be productive in the future.

Nearly three quarters of organizations have now adopted DevOps in some form and they have also increased use of cross-platform databases, Redgate Software's 2021 State of Database DevOps Report shows. Some 74% of respondents are now taking a DevOps approach to development, compared to just 47% when the report was first published five years ago, according to the report. Further, almost half of respondents said they use three or more databases, compared with the 30% who are only using one database platform.

Adoption of DevOps is at its highest ever, with 26% of respondents saying they are using DevOps across all projects compared to 18% in 2017, according to the report.

Large enterprises are more likely to have adopted DevOps than smaller ones, and so are industries such as high-tech and financial services, the report said.

Another marked development is the increase in the move to the cloud, which reverses a small decrease seen in last year's report, Redgate said. Fifty-eight percent said they now use the cloud either wholly or in combination with on-premises, compared to 46% in 2020, and 51% in 2019.

Additionally, only one in five respondents said they are still hosting databases only on-premises.

The report notes that IT teams have remained remarkably productive despite working remotely. Eighty percent of respondents said remote work will remain in the long term, with 63% saying it has increased their productivity. Only 13% reported a negative impact, the report said.

Digital has further enabled DevOps, even in a remote model

Forty-three percent of respondents said their organizations have grown above or in line with expectations, 13% have seen neither growth nor a decline, and just 9% have seen a fall, according to the report.

This indicates that IT thinking has moved further, faster and perhaps more permanently than any previous year, Redgate said.

"Last year catalyzed digital transformation initiatives across the globe,'' noted Jakub Lamik, chief product officer, at Redgate, in a statement. "While challenging, this enabling of IT teams to collaborate disparately and remotely has fundamentally changed the way we now consider how we work. It helped to accelerate our understanding of the ways IT teams can cooperate and continue to develop applications and databases when taking a remote-first approach."

That, in turn, has accelerated further the uptick in DevOps, the use of multiple database platforms for different use cases and the move to the cloud, Lamik added.

Equally important, a clear correlation between DevOps adoption and software delivery performance has emerged, with high performers able to release both application and database changes faster, more frequently, and with fewer errors, Redgate said.

The majority of respondents (84%), also expect the budget for database management and tooling to stay at least the same or increase in the next 12 months, indicating the importance of it within the overall IT strategy, the report said.

"The rise of DevOps for both application and database development helped mitigate many of the challenges organizations faced as part of their digital transformation journeys,'' Lamik said. "It enabled IT teams to remain productive even when working remotely, and encouraged them to explore new database platforms, both on-premises and in the cloud."

He said Redgate anticipates the biggest challenges for 2021 will be to manage the diversity of systems across different teams, while building on the past successes and greater level of maturity.

Redgate said the 2021 State of Database DevOps Report, now in its fifth year, was based on a survey of more than 3,000 developers, database specialists and IT professionals from North and South America, Europe, Russia, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

