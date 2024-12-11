Routers and firewalls are network security devices, sometimes grouped into business and home network packages or sold separately as dedicated hardware.

Though the two are closely linked, routers and firewalls are very different devices.

Router: Exchanges data between networks or gateways.

Exchanges data between networks or gateways. Firewall: Blocks traffic from protected networks.

Put simply, routers connect networks and move data efficiently, while firewalls protect networks by controlling and securing the flow of data.

For home networks, most people already have a router with a built-in firewall. Under normal circumstances, they don’t need to get an extra firewall to keep their network safe.

Businesses, on the other hand, typically have more than one router and benefit from having a discrete firewall device or application. Thoughtful deployment of both elements is an important part of securing a business network.

Key differences between routers and firewalls

Here is a quick breakdown of the key differences between routers and firewalls:

Network Role: Routers and firewalls serve different purposes in a network. A router connects networks and ensures data travels efficiently between them, like a VoIP router for voice traffic. A firewall, on the other hand, is like a security checkpoint, inspecting and filtering data to block potential threats.

Traffic Management: Routers focus on directing traffic based on IP addresses, determining the best path for data to reach its destination. Firewalls control traffic by applying security rules, deciding what data is allowed to pass through or be blocked based on factors like source, destination, and content.

Default Behavior: By default, routers allow all data to pass unless specific restrictions are added. Firewalls take the opposite approach: they block most traffic unless explicitly allowed, prioritizing security over openness.

Placement: Routers are typically positioned at the edge of the network to connect it to the internet or other networks. Firewalls can be placed at the edge or internally within the network to control access between segments, adding extra layers of protection.

Customization and Control: Firewalls are built for granular control, letting you enforce security policies based on specific applications, users, or behaviors. Routers, while configurable, prioritize speed and efficiency over detailed filtering.

Why router vs firewall doesn’t matter on a home network

Most routers have a built-in firewall that offers basic protection for homes and very small offices. Typically it is a stateful firewall capable of inspecting traffic flows and performing basic perimeter security.

Because the router already has a firewall installed, the average home network does not need a separate or additional firewall. These simple networks tend to have a handful of devices connected to a single router, and the integrated firewall is enough to keep the network safe from unwanted traffic and prevent unauthorized users from gaining access to the network.

On top of this, modern devices have built-in firewalls of their own. Windows Defender and Android Firewall are two common examples.

From the moment your ISP turns on the internet at your house, every device connected to the router is already shielded from the public internet by multiple firewalls.

If you are doing something out of the ordinary at home — like running a business with sensitive information or hosting a game server — more advanced software or hardware firewall protections will be important to set up.

People with a lot of IoT (Internet of Things) devices on a home network might also consider additional firewall protections as one of the ways to reduce IoT attack surface.

But outside the edge-cases, you really don’t have to compare router versus firewall at all — you probably have both already.

Why router vs firewall matters a lot for business

On business networks, tons of devices are logging in and out constantly, using cloud applications and potentially connecting to offices at other locations over a Wide Area Network (WAN).

Unlike simple home networks, business networks have multiple routers (and a host of other elements) that connect physical and virtual resources to users. Routers play a key role in setting up an effective network security architecture, and while they may have built-in firewall functionality, businesses most often have dedicated hardware and/or software firewalls.

Organizations need to protect their connected devices from virus and malware threats, but also from sophisticated security concerns that would never impact a home network.

Business-grade firewalls offer granular control over the traffic, which means that managers can regulate access separately for different users and applications. This is important when you have protected resources on the network that you need to make available to the public, remote workers, or third-parties.

This access control is centralized in a business’s firewall security policy, which a network manager can view and control. Many businesses also deal with payment information flowing in and out of their networks, either for customer purchases or employee salaries, so their systems are required to be HIPAA and PCI-DSS-compliant — which isn’t always possible with consumer-grade firewall tech.

Businesses have other considerations as well, such as whether their routers or firewalls should be placed at the network edge. Edge routers are typically used to give access to remote workers so they can connect to the corporate network. In fact, the terms “edge routers” and “firewalls” are often used interchangeably to describe a network security device that protects the LAN from a point “between” networks.

Can a router and firewall be on the same device?

Certain software-defined networks and routers come equipped with software firewalls already installed. Some businesses prefer this because of the simplicity of having the two integrated. It just doesn’t make much sense to have multiple devices that need to be configured and managed separately, especially when each comes with its own potential setbacks.

Yet, for some businesses, the added labor is worth it to keep the devices separate. For instance, when all a router needs to do is route traffic to intended destinations, it will have a lot more resources to spare than if it were simultaneously doubling as the network’s firewall.

Likewise, if your network starts hiccupping, the single router-firewall device may not know how to share the limited network resources most efficiently. Depending on the unique network conditions, this can lead to dropped VoIP calls, laggy video conferences, or even security risks.

Finally, having a dedicated firewall allows you to be much more specific as to what you’d like that firewall to do — and how you’d like it to do it. Most businesses use both stateless and stateful firewalls and need a high degree of configurability over firewall rules.