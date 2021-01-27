Salesforce launches Vaccine Cloud to help public sector and businesses manage COVID-19 vaccinations

Salesforce Vaccine Cloud will include new tools to help governments, healthcare organizations and businesses deploy and manage their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Credit: Salesforce

As COVID-19 vaccination programs ramp up around the globe, governments, healthcare organizations, and businesses are grappling with the task of delivering billions of vaccine doses to citizens, patients, and workers. Salesforce wants to help customers manage those efforts, and today announced Vaccine Cloud.

"The biggest challenge the world faces right now is orchestrating the distribution of billions of vaccine doses. Technology can play a critical role in ensuring it's done efficiently, effectively, and equitably," said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce, in a company statement. "We're proud to be supporting organizations through their recovery and helping to protect people from the effects of COVID-19."

Vaccine Cloud is the evolution of Salesforce's efforts to help customers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2020, the company announced Work.com , a website and toolset designed to help companies safely re-open their facilities and manage employee wellness. In September, the company launched Work.com for Vaccines , which was designed to help public sector customers distribute, track, and measure their vaccination programs.

Vaccine Cloud will replace Work.com for Vaccines and expand the company's vaccine administration solutions to both governments and businesses (such as pharmaceutical companies). "Vaccine Cloud is a configuration of core Salesforce apps (Health Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Digital Engagement), Platform (Lightning Platform), Tableau, and Mulesoft that will expand the availability of vaccine administration solutions," said a Salesforce representative.

Credit: Salesfroce

January has been a busy month for vaccine management solutions with Workday announcing a vaccine management system on the 14th and ServiceNow launching Vaccine Administration Management earlier this week.

Vaccine Cloud capabilities

Using Vaccine Cloud, customers can manage vaccine inventory, schedule patient appointments, conduct public health outreach, monitor outcomes, and more.

Government and public health agencies: Vaccine Cloud lets agencies pull in data from their existing Salesforce solutions or third-party systems to help them monitor the effectiveness of their vaccination programs and make data-driven decisions.

Vaccine Cloud lets agencies pull in data from their existing Salesforce solutions or third-party systems to help them monitor the effectiveness of their vaccination programs and make data-driven decisions. Healthcare providers: Using Vaccine Cloud, providers can manage vaccine inventory, facilitate and track staff training and education, and handle payments and reimbursements. Providers can also use the platform to handle patient communication, such as notifying a person to schedule their first shot or reminding them to come in for a second dose.

In addition to the functionality for government agencies and healthcare providers, Vaccine Cloud gives individuals the ability to share their vaccination or health status, which could be used by businesses to make decisions about re-opening offices, retail locations, entertainment venues, or other facilities.

Credit: Salesforce

Organizations and partners using Salesforce vaccine solutions

In its announcement, Salesforce mentioned several agencies, healthcare providers, and nonprofits that are already using its technology for vaccine administration, including, "Northwell Health, Illinois' Lake County, University of Massachusetts Amherst, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance."

In addition, Salesforce noted multiple partners such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, KPMG, Coastal Cloud, Infosys, MTX, PolSource, Sense Corp, Silverline, Skedulo, Slalom and Traction on Demand that are helping customers leverage Vaccine Cloud for their vaccination management programs.

"Our cloud-based AllVax system, built on Salesforce, enables us to shield our community and employees from some of the difficult logistical pieces of the vaccination process to focus and execute on our core mission - improving the health and wellbeing of all those who live, work, and play in Lake County," said Jefferson McMillan-Wilhoit, Director of Health Informatics and Technology of the Lake County Health Department in Illinois, in statement released by Salesforce.

