Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A-series lineup is set to bring generative AI features to more affordable smartphones, following the trend established by its flagship S-series. The new Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G offer AI-powered photo editing, writing assistance, and Google’s Circle to Search — features once exclusive to premium models. Samsung shared this news as part of its Mobile World Congress 2025 announcements.

“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy A36 5G starts at $399.99 and will be available March 26, while the Galaxy A26 5G starts at $299.99 and will be available March 28. The Galaxy A56 5G starts at $499.99, and will be available at an unspecified date in 2025.

Generative AI delivered in partnership with Google

Samsung calls the A-series variant of its generative AI “Awesome Intelligence.” It’s exclusive to the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G, and it brings pretty standard generative AI tools. Many of the same features are included on the mainline S25s. The features include:

Google’s Circle to Search: Quickly looks up information by circling text, images, or objects on screen, while also identifying phone numbers, emails, and URLs and providing shortcuts for quick actions.

Quickly looks up information by circling text, images, or objects on screen, while also identifying phone numbers, emails, and URLs and providing shortcuts for quick actions. Object Eraser: Remove unwanted elements from photos.

Remove unwanted elements from photos. Custom AI filters: Create image effects by applying styles from other photos.

Create image effects by applying styles from other photos. Writing assist: Suggesting improvements in grammar, tone, and clarity.

SEE: Have an old smartphone sitting in a drawer? There are plenty of ways to recycle it.

One UI 7 and enterprise features

The Galaxy A series will debut Samsung’s One UI 7, introducing a redesigned Notifications and Quick Settings panel alongside integrated generative AI productivity tools. It also enables Knox Vault, Samsung’s security subsystem designed to store sensitive enterprise data separately from general device storage.

A special enterprise edition Galaxy A56 5G will come with seven years of security and One UI updates, a three-year warranty, a two-year product lifecycle guarantee, and a one-year Knox Suite Enterprise Plan license.

Larger, brighter displays and long battery life

All models in the 2025 Galaxy A lineup will feature 6.7-inch displays, with the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G offering brightness levels of up to 1200 nits — optimized for enhanced viewing in movies and games. Samsung claims the battery can last up to 29 hours of video playback.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A56 5G runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset, while the Galaxy A36 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Storage options range from 6GB + 128GB to 12GB + 256GB depending on the model.

With flagship-tier AI features, brighter displays, and extended battery life, Samsung’s midrange Galaxy A series aims to make generative AI more accessible while retaining affordability.

