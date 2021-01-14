Samsung Galaxy S21 series: A guide to everything you need to know about the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21+ Ultra

One of the new Galaxy phones has an unexpected new feature, and the starting price points are cheaper than last year's Galaxy S20 series.

Image: Samsung

There are three new smartphones from Samsung: the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung unveiled all three on Thursday, Jan. 14, which just so happened to be the last day of CES 2021. However, the devices were introduced at Samsung Unpacked in a virtual livestream from South Korea, not as part of the official CES events.



Samsung gave the event the advance title of "Welcome to the Everyday Epic" in a play on Samsung's idea that every day can be epic. As expected, the three devices are loaded with features and in a big switch from previous phones in the S series, the S21+ Ultra even works with the S Pen. In the past, the only Samsung phones that the S Pen worked with was the Galaxy Note series.

This is part of the regular announcement cycle for Samsung, but it is a bit early, likely due to the lack of a Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona this winter. On Feb. 10, 2020, in person in San Francisco, Samsung introduced the S20 lineup of flagship phones: The Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Then, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were announced in August 2020, at the first ever all-digital Galaxy Unpacked.

"This year, we've seen what we call a bifurcation within the premium smartphone market, where there's a growing diversity of needs amongst different types of consumers. And we actually saw this play out during the S and Notes Series launches in 2020," said Drew Blackard, vice president of product management for Samsung Electronics America. "So on one hand, we see some consumers increasingly prioritize value. We hear things like they're less willing to pay for the most expensive phone, or that a more affordable model might be good enough to meet their needs. But on the flip side, there's still those who need to get their hands on the latest Galaxy device." He said that during the first month of launch of both the S20 and the Note20, the Ultra devices in each series were the highest percentage of Samsung's sales.

Lower price points for each Galaxy S21 series phone

Blackard said the Galaxy S21, which starts at $799, and the Galaxy S21+ are designed for anyone who wants a full-featured phone at a "more accessible price point than last year." The Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99 and the Galaxy S21+ starts at $999.99.

In comparison, at launch the Galaxy S20 started at $999 and the Galaxy S20 Plus at $1,199. Even the Ultra series is less expensive than last year's, starting at $1,199.99 this year for the Galaxy Ultra S21, compared to $1,399 for the Galaxy Ultra S20.

Color options available on the Galaxy S21 series

In the US, the Galaxy S21 will be available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink and Phantom White in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Gray only). The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM (256GB available in Phantom Black only). The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy and Phantom Brown.

Pricing for the phones

As mentioned earlier, pricing for the Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99, the Galaxy S21+ starts at $999.99, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $1,199.99.

Where and when to buy the Galaxy S21 series

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ begin January 14 at 11 am ET. Between Jan. 14-28, consumers who pre-order can get $100 Samsung Credit with a Samsung Galaxy S21 and $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21+. All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Specifications for the Galaxy S21

Screen: 6.2" Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (2400x1080)

Rear Camera: Triple, Ultra Wide: 12MP FF, FOV 120° F2.2, 1.4μm

Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, 1.8μm

Telephoto: 64MP Phase Detection AF, Hybrid Optic 3X, OIS F2.0, 0.8μm

30X Space Zoom

Front Camera: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 1.22μm

Battery: 4,000mAh

Dimensions: 71.2x151.7x7.9mm

Weight: 171g

Memory: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Network and Connectivity: [5G]5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave [Wi-Fi 6E] [Ultra Wide Band]

AP: Snapdragon 888, 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor,

2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz +1.8GHz

OS: Android 11

Specifications for the Galaxy S21+

Screen: 6.7" Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (2400x1080)

Rear Camera: Triple, Ultra Wide: 12MP FF, FOV 120° F2.2, 1.4μm

Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, 1.8μm

Telephoto: 64MP Phase Detection AF, Hybrid Optic 3X, OIS F2.0, 0.8μm

30X Space Zoom

Front Camera: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 1.22μm

Battery: 4,800mAh

Dimensions: 75.6x161.5x7.8mm

Weight: 202g

Memory: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Network and Connectivity: [5G]5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave [Wi-Fi 6E] [Ultra Wide Band]

AP: Snapdragon 888, 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor,

2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz +1.8GHz

OS: Android 11

Specifications for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Screen: 6.8" Edge FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200x1440)

Rear Camera: Quad, Ultra Wide: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 120°, F2.2, 1.4μm

Wide-angle: 108MP Phase Detection AF, OIS, F1.8, 0.8μm

Telephoto 1: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, Optical 3x, OIS, F2.4, 1.22μm

Telephoto 2: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, Optical 10x, OIS, F4.9, 1.22μm

100X Space Zoom

Laser AF Sensor

Front Camera: 40MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 0.7 μm

Battery: 5,000mAh

Dimensions: 75.6x165.1x8.9mm

Weight: 229g

Memory: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB / 256GB internal storage; 16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage

Network and Connectivity: [5G]5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave [Wi-Fi 6E] [Ultra Wide Band]

AP: Snapdragon 888, 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor,

2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz +1.8GHz

OS: Android 11