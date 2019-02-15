Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: A cheat sheet

Samsung has released a new version of its popular Galaxy tablets with the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S5e.
This Android tablet follows the Galaxy Tab S4 that came out in August last year, and whereas the S4 targets business users, the Galaxy Tab S5e has more of a consumer focus with a push for users who want a premium entertainment experience. Samsung hasn't forgotten the enterprise with this tablet, however, in that it still can be used with a keyboard, sold separately, coupled with Samsung DeX for a PC-like environment. It's also more functional than the entertainment-focused Galaxy Tab A.
The new tablet is at a lower price point than its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab S5e has a starting price tag of $399.99, compared to the starting price of $649.99 for the Galaxy Tab S4. The Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi version is $299.99.
Samsung announced the new Galaxy Tab S5e on Feb. 15, 2019.
SEE: New equipment budget policy (Tech Pro Research)
What is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e?
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a new 10.5-inch metal-body Android tablet that has a significantly lower price point than Samsung's previous entry in the tablet market, and it is intended to bridge the gap between the flagship Galaxy Tab S4 and the entertainment-focused Galaxy Tab A.
It's slightly smaller than the Galaxy Tab S4, and lighter in weight. The Galaxy Tab S5e has dimensions of 245.0 x 160.0 x 5.5mm with a weight of 400g, compared to 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm and 482g for the Galaxy Tab S4. Both the Galaxy Tab S4 and the Galaxy Tab S5e are considered 10.5-inch tablets, despite the slight size difference.
SEE: All of TechRepublic's cheat sheets and smart person's guides
The Galaxy Tab S5e does not include Samsung's S Pen, which comes with the Galaxy Tab S4. The S Pen is a stylus that debuted on Samsung's Note line of smartphones, and it provides added functionality so that users can take on-screen notes, draw pictures and more.
An external keyboard is also available as an accessory, and if additional screen space is needed, there is an option to extend Samsung DeX to an external monitor with a compatible HDMI to USB-C multi-port adapter. Once it's connected, the Galaxy Tab S5e can serve as a trackpad or a sketch pad.
The Galaxy Tab S5e has a super AMOLED display with a 16:10 screen ratio and no visible home key. It has an edge-to-edge display and slimmed-down bezels for an 81.8% screen-to-body ratio.
Samsung is pushing the entertainment angle with a four-month free subscription to YouTube Premium with the purchase of the tablet. There's also a free three-month subscription to Spotify for new members with the purchase of the tablet.
Additional resources
- Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S5e Android tablet with Bixby integration (ZDNet)
- Best Tablets for 2019 (CNET)
- Samsung marries new Galaxy Tab S4 with DeX for productivity boost (ZDNet)
- Samsung S Pen reflections: A differentiator in a saturated smartphone market (ZDNet)
- Mobile device computing policy (Tech Pro Research)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
What type of AI features does the Galaxy Tab S5e offer?
The Galaxy Tab S5e offers the first Samsung tablet to feature the new Bixby 2.0, and it serves as a hub to control connected home devices. Users can turn on their TV and lights with Quick Command, which allows for customization under one command for voice control.
With Call Continuity, the user can answer a call or reply to a message directly from the tablet, even when the phone is left at home.
Additional resources
- Samsung Bixby 2.0: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- Samsung enters smart speaker market with Bixby-powered Galaxy Home (TechRepublic)
- IT leader's guide to the automated enterprise(Tech Pro Research)
- Samsung Bixby to arrive in ovens and robot cleaners (ZDNet)
Who is the target audience for the Galaxy Tab S5e?
Consumers who want both business features and entertainment features and who want to spend less than the flagship tablet warrants are the target users. The goal of the tablet is to serve as a midway option between a top-of-the-line tablet and a budget device.
Additional resources
- Tech budgets 2018: A CXO's guide (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF (TechRepublic)
- IT budgeting: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- BYOD approval form (Tech Pro Research)
- IT hardware procurement policy (Tech Pro Research)
What is the battery life of the Galaxy Tab S5e?
The tablet has a slightly smaller battery than the Tab S4, with 7,040mAh, down from the 7,300mAh battery in the Tab S4. The Galaxy Tab S5e provides up to 14.5 hours of video playback.
Additional resources
- Pro tip: Revive your Samsung Galaxy Tab when the battery has completely drained (TechRepublic)
- Photos: An inside look at Samsung's new battery tests (CNET)
- Batteries: The Achilles Heel of mobile devices (TechRepublic)
- How to turn off battery throttling on your iPhone (TechRepublic)
- How wireless charging could ruin your iPhone battery (TechRepublic)
When can I buy the Galaxy Tab S5e?
The Tab S5e will be available starting at $399.99 in 2Q 2019 at Samsung.com and major retailers, with carrier connected models to follow later in 2019.
Additional resources
- How Samsung is developing products to support the mobile workforce (TechRepublic)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything we know so far (ZDNet)
- Samsung tips its hat to businesses with Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition (TechRepublic)
- Samsung announces Bixby, new AI assistant for Galaxy S8 (TechRepublic)
- Why Samsung's Galaxy S9 could be one of the fastest Android phones ever (TechRepublic)
Specs for the Galaxy Tab S5e
- Display: 10.5" WQXGA (2560x1600) sAMOLED
- Chipset: 64bit Octa-core processor (2x2.0 GHz & 6x1.7 GHz)
- Memory/Storage: 4GB + 64GB or 6GB + 128GB, microSD up to 512GB
- Camera: 13MP AF + 8MP
- Port: USB3.1 (Type C), POGO, Type-C headset connector Provided
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
- Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0
- GPS: GPS + GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO
- Dimensions/weight: 45.0 x 160.0 x 5.5mm, 400g
- Battery: 7,040mAh, Fast Charging
- OS/Upgrade: Android Pie 9.0
- Accessories: Book cover Keyboard, POGO Charging Dock, Slim cover, Book cover (not included)
- Video: Recording: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 30fps; Playback: UHD 4K (3840x2160) @ 60fps
- Audio: 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
Full Bio
Teena Maddox is a Senior Writer at TechRepublic, covering hardware devices, IoT, smart cities and wearables. She ties together the style and substance of tech. Teena has spent 20-plus years writing business and features for publications including People, W and Women's Wear Daily.