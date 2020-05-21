Samsung launches The Terrace, its first outdoor 4K QLED TV and soundbar

The US and Canada are the first to receive Samsung's rollout of a new outdoor TV, followed by Germany, Australia and New Zealand later this year.

On Thursday, Samsung announced it is launching a new outdoor 4K QLED TV and soundbar. The smart TV, named The Terrace, is the first outdoor 4K TV the manufacturer has produced.

Samsung decided to introduce the TV this year because the TV home entertainment industry has seen year-over-year growth, especially with consumers spending more time in their homes now, explained James Fisher, senior vice president of the home entertainment division at Samsung Electronics America, in a conference call on Tuesday.

"As the weather improves, consumers are looking to enjoy those experiences outdoors. The Terrace takes all the Samsung Smart TV experiences that consumers have come to expect, and optimizes them for the backyard," Fisher said.

The Terrace has a brightness level of 2,000 nits so that it has a clear quality even in daylight. It has a high motion rate of MR240 for motion-intensive content, such as sporting events. There's an anti-reflective coating to minimize glare, and the TV has an IP55 rating to protect it against water and dust.

The TV is available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with The Terrace Soundbar or other devices. The Terrace comes equipped with Tizen, Samsung's Smart TV platform, which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform that launches in the US next week, as well as subscription streaming services. In addition to supporting mobile viewing capabilities like Multi View and Tap View, the Terrace also supports multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and the soon-to-launch Google Assistant.

The Terrace is part of Samsung's lifestyle TV line. Earlier this year, Samsung debuted The Sero at CES. The Serio is a TV that rotates horizontally or vertically, much like a smartphone or tablet. Samsung also has The Frame, which is a TV that enhances decor by operating as a high-performance TV when on, or as an art display when turned off. There's also The Serif, which has an aesthetic appeal and a 360-degree design perched on a floor stand and serves as a television and an art piece.

