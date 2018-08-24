Should professionals really spend $1300 on a Red Hydrogen One holographic smartphone?

Official photos of the much-hyped Red Hydrogen One smartphone have finally been released, displaying a serrated design and scalloped edges, as reported by our sister site CNET. The phone will feature a potentially revolutionary holographic display called 4-View that provides a glasses-free 3D image.

Also of note is the phone's modular design, which will allow upgrades to be bolted on. While this form has not yet caught on in a major phone release, Motorola's Moto Z3—the first phone that will be upgradeable to 5G—features the same design, which could signal a coming trend in the mobile market.

The Red Hydrogen One was approved by the FCC earlier in August 2018, our sister site ZDNet reported. After two delays on shipping dates, the company said it will release a "Houdini Developer's Model" of the phone to a small number of pre-order customers on August 31, and that it will start shipping its black aluminum model on October 9.

On November 2, AT&T, Verizon, and Telcel will launch two colors of the aluminum model for $1,295 each at retail, CNET reported. The company plans to ship its titanium model, which will cost $1,600, later.

SEE: Mobile device computing policy (Tech Pro Research)

The Hydrogen One display will be 5.7-inches, and will have a resolution of 2,560 x 1,400 pixels, ZDNet reported. An image of the device's label in the FCC filings shows it will have 128 GB storage, but will include an expandable MicroSD slot and a USB-C port. It will also feature a 4500mAh battery—among the largest on the market.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch display, and is available in 128 GB and 512 GB storage configurations, with the option to add a microSD card for up to 1TB of storage. It has a 4,000mAh battery and a 2,960 x 1,440 screen, and starts at $1,000. The iPhone X comes in 64 GB or 256 GB, has a 2716 mAh battery, and includes a 5.8-inch 1,125 x 2,436 resolution screen, and also starts at $1,000.

The larger battery of the Hydrogen One could be helpful for business travelers, but its expandable 128GB storage can easily be found in a host of other Android flagships.

The Hydrogen one also includes 6GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The Galaxy Note 9 has a 1.7GHz octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone X has 3GB of RAM, and includes Apple's A11 Bionic system-on-chip six-core processor.

Many of the Hydrogen One's features, including the 4-V capabilities, have yet to be seen by a wide audience, and it remains to be seen if they can live up to their potential and be worth the high price tag. However, if it does, it could impact the way smartphones are designed for years to come. However, while the powerful display and camera may be a nice option for creative pros, they might not offer much to more traditional business workers.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Red released official photos of the much-hyped Hydrogen One smartphone, which features a serrated design and scalloped edges.

The Hydrogen One phone includes a modular design, which will allow upgrades to be bolted on, and a holographic display.

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see