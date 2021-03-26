Start fresh or anew: Remote work is available to entry-level job seekers

New research from Remote.co shows that even those without any experience in a certain industry are likely to find a position that will allow them to telecommute.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are slowing and more and more people across the country are receiving the available vaccines Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The quick shift to telecommuting proved to employers that remote work can be very successful, both for the company and for the employee. Many are at a crossroads; some plan to stay in their current jobs, but with provisos. Others welcome a hybrid situation of both remote and in-office--an increasingly popular choice for companies returning full swing after a year of the pandemic.

Change has been necessary and inevitable during the pandemic, and if you're considering a change of careers, there are plenty of entry-level remote positions in attractive industries. At one time, these were jobs relegated to customer service, sales or technical support jobs.

These are also ideal positions for recent or upcoming grads. The pandemic pushed out most in-office internships so there may be a larger population of Gen Z looking for work.

The job market appears to be improving, and many companies are moving to either permanent remote/hybrid workplaces. Job seekers without much experience now have the option to secure jobs that don't require going into the office.

Entry-level job openings are available in nearly every job category, according to Remote.co's list of jobs, which listed in alphabetical order, positions that meet the following criteria:

Fully remote/work-from-home jobs

Entry-level career level (0-2 years of experience required)

Active as of March 25, 2021

It's no surprise that for the best jobs on the market, competition is fierce. Because tech work can be found in pretty much every industry, it opens up the possibilities further.

Remote.co's career expert Brie Reynolds outlined four key strategies to help job applicants stand out.

1. Discuss your skills that prove you'll be a competent remote worker. Those applying to remote jobs, should have resumes that tell employers you can do the job well, but also do it remotely. "Include the specific skills that make you a good remote worker, such as written and verbal communication, independent worker, organized and productive, great time and task manager and having a growth mindset are all good ones," Reynolds said.

2. If you've already worked remotely, highlight that info. Any position in which you've worked at a distance from your coworkers, across time zones or physical distances counts. "If you've worked from home occasionally or regularly, that counts," she said. "If you earned a degree or certification online, that counts. If you volunteered on a project where you did most of the work from your home office, that counts. Remote work skills and experience can come in many forms and they should be mentioned on your resume if you want to land a remote job."

3. One application does not fit all. Customize your resume for each remote job application. "Use a professional summary and list of skills at the top of the resume that can be edited and updated to include keywords and key phrases from the job description," Reynolds suggested. "You don't have to rewrite the whole resume, but you should absolutely spend time making sure your document is keyword-rich in at least those top two sections, summary and key skills, using the same language from the job description."

4. Expect to be asked "Why do you want to work remotely?" And have an answer for it. While it might seem there's not an option other than remote work right now, employers are hiring remote workers for the long-term and want to know you're in it for more than just the benefits of being a remote worker. Talk about how "you're better able to focus, or you're not worrying about catching a train home" or battling traffic at the end of the day or because you plan for a home office space that energizes and focuses you on your work. "Don't discuss the personal benefits because employers already assume these things like getting more time back in your day and having better work-life balance."

