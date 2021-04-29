Startup claims new "quantum analog computer" solved the traveling salesman problem for 128 cities

Founder says the infinityQube operates at room temperature and can integrate with existing high-performance computers.

A Canadaian startup announced a new device in the high-performance computing world: the infinityQube. The new hardware uses "quantum analogue computing" to take on real-world business problems in optimization, finance, pharma and engineering. infinityQ has raised more than $1 million in seed funding so far and is working with financial institutions and pharmaceutical companies on proof-of-concept projects, according to a press release.

Aurélie Hélouis, CEO and co-founder of infinityQ, said in a press release that her company's new approach is analog in two ways and refers to analogies with atomic quantum systems as well as to analog electronics.

"In practice, this means infinityQ develops computational capabilities by using artificial atoms to exploit the superposition effect and achieve quantum computing capabilities without the error correction and cryogenics tax," she said. "This allows the computer to utilize several times less energy than a typical CPU and that the machine's energy consumption is the same as a common light bulb."

The device is compact, energy-efficient and operates at room temperature, relying on established chip technologies, according to the company. The company stated in a press release that the infinityQ hardware solved the Traveling Salesperson Problem for 128 cities. The current record is solving the problem for 22 cities instantly.

Kristina Kapanova, the CTO of infinityQ, said in a press release that the company's quantum-analog approach is ideal for the era of edge computing due to its room-temperature capability and low energy requirements. She said the technology also can be integrated seamlessly into the existing high-performance computing infrastructure.

Helouis spent 16 years in the French Navy and specialized in flight support engineering. She was the first female CTO of a Rafale squadron and served as the CIO of the Naval Air Station in Landivisiau, France. After leaving the military, she got an MBA at McGill University and completed an internship at a multinational aircraft engine manufacturer.

Kapanova joined the company about five months ago and has experience in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and HPCs.

Access to infinityQ's hardware is available via the cloud on an invitation-only basis. InfinityQ will attend the virtual IQT Conference on May 17-20, 2021.

