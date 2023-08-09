This is a comprehensive list of the best teamwork alternatives, covering their key features, pricing, pros, cons and more. Use this guide to find your best fit.

Your choice of project management tools can support or stumble the productivity of your team. Teamwork is an excellent project management tool with a level of customization that stands out. Nonetheless, it may not be ideal for every team — what works for one team may not necessarily work for another.

Some teams may find Teamwork to be too complex. Some may struggle with its pricing tiers. Other teams may be looking for specific features that Teamwork lacks. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top 9 alternatives to Teamwork to guide you in finding the tool that best fits your team’s needs.

Top Teamwork alternatives and competitors: Comparison table

Our comparison of the nine alternatives to Teamwork shows that almost all of them offer the core project management features. Their pricing plans vary with a low of $4 and a high of $12 starting price.

Agile project management Task management Native time tracking Gantt charts Pricing Teamwork Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $5.99/user/month ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $7/user/month monday.com Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $8/seat/month Wrike Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $9.80/user/month Trello No Yes No No Starts at $5/user/month Asana Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $10.99/user/month Smartsheet Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $7/user/month Zoho Projects Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $4/user/month Microsoft Project Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $10/user/month Hive Yes Yes Yes Yes Starts at $12/user/month

ClickUp: Best for customization ClickUp is a project management tool that adapts to your team’s needs. With a highly customizable interface, one of ClickUp’s standout features is its multiple views. Its flexibility is its strength, allowing teams in various industries and sizes to best manage their projects. Consider ClickUp if customization of your project management experience is a must-have. Features Figure A Customizable tasks feature enables users to choose from more than 35 apps to customize their task management.

15+ views, including list ( Figure A ), board, box and Gantt chart views enable users to flexibly view work from multiple dimensions.

), board, box and Gantt chart views enable users to flexibly view work from multiple dimensions. Time tracking and estimates provide a clear overview of project timelines.

Custom fields and tags offer additional layers of organization. Pros Highly customizable, which suits many workflows.

Offers a free plan with useful features, making it accessible for small teams or startups.

Integrates with many other tools, making it easy to use. Cons All its features can easily overwhelm new users.

Its mobile app’s user experience could be improved. Pricing ClickUp offers a free plan alongside its Unlimited, Business, Business Plus and Enterprise plans. Each is priced per member per month, with Unlimited costing $7 annually and $10 monthly, Business at $12 annually and $19 monthly and Business Plus at $19 annually and $29 monthly. For the Enterprise plan, contact ClickUp sales. For more information, read the full ClickUp review. Visit ClickUp

monday.com: Best for visual project management monday.com is a project management platform with impressive visual tools that set its user experience far above most alternatives. It has a very intuitive interface with a colorful and easy-to-understand layout. monday.com fosters team collaboration and improves team productivity by providing a clear visual overview of ongoing tasks and projects. Features Figure B Multiple project views like Kanban ( Figure B ) and timeline views that cater to different project management styles.

) and timeline views that cater to different project management styles. Automation features to handle repetitive tasks and improve team efficiency.

Various customization options for workflow creation with no-code building blocks.

Advanced reporting features for valuable insights into project progress and team performance. Pros Highly visual and intuitive user interface.

Effective automation features that save time and reduce manual work.

Wide range of integrations, making it a versatile tool for all kinds of workflows. Cons Small businesses or startups may find the pricing to be steep.

Similar to ClickUp, monday.com can be overwhelming for beginners due to its extensive feature set. Pricing Besides a free plan, monday.com’s paid plans when billed annually start at $8 per seat per month for the Basic plan, with the Standard and Pro plans billed at $10 and $16 respectively. When billed monthly, the three plans cost $10, $12 and $20 respectively. Its Enterprise plan requires you to contact monday.com sales. For more information, read the full monday.com review. Visit monday.com

Wrike: Best for complex project management Wrike is a great project management tool for tackling complex projects with ease. It offers features like time tracking, Gantt charts and customizable dashboards, which are quite useful for large teams and intricate projects. Wrike can be integrated with other popular tools and its focus on security and compliance makes it a reliable choice. Features Figure C Detailed project planning with Gantt charts ( Figure C ) and timelines.

) and timelines. Collaboration tools including @mentions and real-time editing.

Advanced security features including two-factor authentication.

Customizable dashboards for personalized project overviews. Pros Its feature set is suitable for complex projects.

Strong focus on security and compliance.

Integrates with popular tools like Salesforce, Google Workspace and more. Cons May have a steeper learning curve for new users.

Some users may find the interface less intuitive compared to other project management tools. Pricing Wrike’s pricing starts at $9.80 per user per month for the Team plan, with the Business plan following at $24.80. It has a Free plan and an Enterprise plan, though the latter’s pricing information is not publicly listed. For more information, read our full Wrike review. Visit Wrike

Trello: Best for kanban users Trello is a project management tool with arguably the best kanban boards. This visual board-based approach to project management makes it flexible and easy to use. Trello can be as simple or as complex as you need it to be, with the ability to add Power-Ups (integrations) and custom fields. Trello’s ease of use makes it a favorite for small teams and individual users looking for a straightforward tool to manage their tasks and projects. Features Figure D Visual board-based project management with multiple views.

Power-Ups to add integrations and make the tool more functional.

Easy-to-use templates and customizable cards ( Figure D ) and lists for personalized task management.

) and lists for personalized task management. Collaboration features including comments, attachments and more. Pros Simple and intuitive interface suitable for users of all skill levels.

Highly flexible with the ability to adapt to various workflows.

Offers a free plan with essential features. Cons Some of the free plan’s features may be quite basic.

Access to some Power-Ups needs a paid plan. Pricing Though a Free plan is available, the Standard, Premium and Enterprise plans make up Trello’s paid plans. The Standard and Premium plans cost $5 and $10 per user per month respectively when billed annually and $6 and $12.50 when billed monthly. The Enterprise plan starts at $17.50. Visit Trello

Asana: Best for balanced project management Asana is the most balanced project management tool among all the Teamwork alternatives. It also has strong team collaboration and communication features and provides a structured way to manage projects and keep teams on track. Asana also offers agile project management features. Its versatility and adaptability make it a popular choice for teams, regardless of size. Features Figure E Asana Intelligence to build and optimize workflows and improve decision-making and team productivity.

Task assignments and due dates to assign owners to tasks and keep teams accountable.

Custom fields feature enables users to create fields for information that’s vital to their workflows.

Customizable project views such as list, board (Figure E) and calendar. Pros Comprehensive collaboration features.

Offers a free plan for small teams or individual users.

Strong reporting tools to monitor project progress and performance. Cons The interface may feel cluttered with features.

You need a paid plan to access advanced features like timelines. Pricing Asana offers a free plan for small teams and its paid plans start at $10.99 per user per month for the Premium plan and $24.99 for the Business plan. Although its Enterprise plan’s pricing information isn’t publicly listed. For more information, check out our full Asana review. Visit Asana

Smartsheet: Best for spreadsheet-like project management Smartsheet stands out from other featured project management tools because of its spreadsheet-like interface paired with collaboration features. This makes Smartsheet a great choice for teams that include spreadsheet-style workflows but need more advanced project management features. Smartsheet is well-suited for complex projects and larger teams. Features Figure F Spreadsheet-like interface for easy use by teams accustomed to spreadsheet-style workflows.

Gantt charts ( Figure F ) and card views for project planning and tracking.

) and card views for project planning and tracking. Template sets for various project and portfolio management use cases.

Workflow automation features to enable condition-based workflows at predefined intervals. Pros Familiar interface for those used to working with spreadsheets.

Its features are capable of handling complex projects.

Effortless integration with popular tools. Cons The interface is not as visually appealing as some other tools.

Some users may find the pricing on the higher side, particularly considering the price difference between the Pro and Business plans. Pricing In addition to a free plan, Smartsheet has a Pro plan at $7 per user per month and a Business plan at $25 per user per month, both when billed annually. Contact Smartsheet for the pricing information of their Enterprise plan. For more information, read our full Smartsheet review. Visit Smartsheet

Zoho Projects: Best for integrated business management Zoho Projects is a part of the Zoho suite of business tools, making it an excellent choice for businesses already using or considering Zoho’s other products. Its project management features are quite varied, with its hybrid project management capabilities catering to both Agile and classic teams. Its integration with other Zoho tools and popular third-party apps makes for a seamless business management experience. Features Figure G Task lists and Gantt charts for detailed project planning.

Time tracking ( Figure G ) and invoicing features turning timesheets into invoices.

) and invoicing features turning timesheets into invoices. Integration with other Zoho tools and popular third-party apps.

Customizable workflows to suit different project needs. Pros Offers hybrid project management features to combine classic and Agile methods.

Seamless integration with other Zoho tools for an integrated business management experience.

Offers a free plan with basic features. Cons The interface isn’t as intuitive as other project management tools.

Some advanced features require a paid plan. Pricing Zoho Projects offers a free plan and two paid plans; Premium at $4 per user per month and Enterprise at $9 per user per month when billed annually. When billed monthly, the costs are $5 and $10 per user per month respectively. For more information, read through our full Zoho Projects review. Visit Zoho Projects

Microsoft Project: Best for large enterprises Microsoft Project is a part of the Microsoft Office suite, making it a natural choice for businesses already using Microsoft’s other tools. It’s a project management tool created to tackle projects of great complexity. Its integration with Microsoft Teams and other Office apps makes for a seamless project management experience within the Microsoft ecosystem. Features Figure H Detailed project planning with Gantt charts and timelines.

Resource management ( Figure H ) features to efficiently allocate resources.

) features to efficiently allocate resources. Great integration with Microsoft products like Teams which leads to seamless collaboration.

Advanced reporting tools to track project performance. Pros Excellent support.

Seamless integration with other Microsoft Office tools.

Great reporting and analytics features. Cons May have a steeper learning curve for new users.

It is more expensive than similar tools. Pricing Microsoft Project has no free plan, but has 3 project plans for its cloud-based solutions. Project Plan 1 is $10, Plan 3 is $30 and Plan 5 is $ 55 per user per month. For more information, read our full Microsoft Project review. Visit Microsoft Project

Hive: Best for Agile teams Hive is a flexible project management tool that Agile teams will find to be particularly useful as it focuses on collaboration, adaptability and real-time communication. It also has powerful reporting and analytics capabilities. With features like Kanban boards, Gantt charts and time tracking, Hive stands out as a balanced solution for modern project management. Features Figure I Kanban boards ( Figure I ) for visual task management.

) for visual task management. Time tracking and resource allocation for effective sprint planning.

Multiple project views to visualize complex timelines.

Customizable workflows and templates for personalized project management. Pros Offers a flexible approach suitable for Agile methodologies.

Strong collaboration features to keep teams aligned and engaged.

Integrates with popular tools to enhance functionality and ease of use. Cons The functionality of Hive’s mobile app has room for improvement.

Advanced features may require additional training or support. Pricing Besides a free plan, Hive is priced at $12 per user per month for the Teams plan when billed annually, which rises to $18 when billed monthly. Its Enterprise plan requires you to contact their sales team. For more information, here’s our full Hive review. Visit Hive

Is Teamwork worth it?

As a project management tool with great collaboration features, I found teamwork to be worth it for my software development projects. From onboarding to creating multiple projects, I never found Teamwork to be overwhelming or complex.

However, this will likely vary from user to user. Factors such as the nature of the project, experience with other project management tools and team size will impact your assessment of Teamwork.

Should you need advanced features like Gantt charts, Teamwork is valuable. But for teams with simpler project management needs, Teamwork may be overkill. Although its pricing is flexible enough for teams of various sizes to find it to be cost-effective.

Teamwork pros and cons

For all the positives Teamwork has to offer, it’s crucial to understand some of the reasons why someone would be discouraged from using the tool. Here are a few pros and cons of Teamwork.

Pros Cons Extensive project management capabilities.

Great integration capabilities with other popular tools.

Excellent customer support and resources. Can be overkill for small teams or simple projects.

New users may find the user interface to be complex.

Some features may have a learning curve.

Teamwork pricing

Including a free plan, Teamwork offers 5 pricing tiers, above average as most of the alternatives range between 2-4 plans. Its paid plans include the Starter, Deliver, Grow and Scale plans.

Starter: Offers all the PM basics at $5.99 per user per month billed annually and $8.99 billed monthly.

Offers all the PM basics at $5.99 per user per month billed annually and $8.99 billed monthly. Deliver: Delivers more robust project management at $9.99 per user per month billed annually and $13.99 billed monthly.

Delivers more robust project management at $9.99 per user per month billed annually and $13.99 billed monthly. Grow: Handles complex client projects at $19.99 per user per month billed annually and $25.99 billed monthly.

Handles complex client projects at $19.99 per user per month billed annually and $25.99 billed monthly. Scale: Contact Teamwork for more information.

Do you need an alternative to Teamwork?

Although an impressive project management tool, Teamwork will not work for all teams. You will need to ask yourself a few questions to determine whether the tool is a great fit. Firstly, does the free plan’s features meet your project management needs? If yes, you do not need an alternative.

If you are subscribed to the paid plans, you should consider how your team is structured and identify what it needs. Do you have a large team? Is your team a remote team? Are your projects complex? Are you making the most of its collaboration features? If your answer is no to most of these questions, it may be time to consider alternatives.

Consider the features you require against the features that are available on Teamwork and compare their pricing to your budget. Then, you can determine whether you require an alternative.

Methodology

We came up with this comparison by signing up for the free version of Teamwork and testing most of the featured tools to get a first-hand feel. We then used data from sources like official product pages and documentation to understand features, pricing and use cases and verified customer reviews for insight into how users respond to these tools. Finally, we compared these tools across key project management features for different use cases to understand what each tool is best for and who each tool is most likely to attract.