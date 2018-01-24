The 10 best tech jobs in America for 2018

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Data scientist, DevOps engineer, and electrical engineer were named the top tech jobs in America for 2018. — Glassdoor, 2018

Key skills that will help workers stay ahead of automation are creativity, judgment and flexibility. — Glassdoor, 2018

Data scientist is the best job in America for the third consecutive year, according to Glassdoor's annual Best Jobs in America report, released on Tuesday evening.

Since 35% of hiring decision makers expect employees to quit in the next year, this may be a good time for tech professionals to reevaluate the hottest jobs on the market.

Glassdoor's list includes a total of 50 positions across all professions. Jobs were ranked by a job score out of five, which considers earning potential, job satisfaction, and number of job openings.

"Data scientist has ruled as one of the hottest jobs for years, proven by its third consecutive No. 1 ranking on Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America list," said Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain. "This is due to the high demand (4,524 open jobs), the high salary ($110,000 median base salary) and high job satisfaction (4.2). Not only are tech companies scrambling to hire data scientists, but industries across the board, from health care to nonprofits to retail, are also searching for this talent."

SEE: Job description: Data scientist (Tech Pro Research)

As every company is becoming a tech company to some degree, all need professionals who can collect, organize, and analyze data to help them make better business decisions, Chamberlain said.

Data scientist and many of these other top jobs are also at less of a risk for automation, the report noted.

"The key skills that are helping workers stay ahead of automation are creativity, judgment and flexibility," Chamberlain said. "Those are aspects of work that are extremely difficult to automate, and having them allows workers to team up with technology to become more productive — rather than simply being replaced by it. Many of the jobs on this list require proficiency in these 'soft' skills. In tech, that includes data science and engineering, which requires the ability to creatively solve problems to deliver business value."

Here are the top 10 tech jobs in America for 2018, according to Glassdoor.

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 4,524

Median Base Salary: $110,000

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,369

Median Base Salary: $105,000

SEE: Job description: DevOps engineer (Tech Pro Research)

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,839

Median Base Salary: $76,000

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,809

Median Base Salary: $90,000

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 7,531

Median Base Salary: $113,000

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,122

Median Base Salary: $100,000

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,064

Median Base Salary: $120,000

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 29,187

Median Base Salary: $102,500

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 806

Median Base Salary: $115,000

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 1,741

Median Base Salary: $92,000

Keep up to date on all of the latest job news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see