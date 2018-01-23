The 10 coding languages top developers plan to learn next

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Go, Python, Scala, Kotlin, and Ruby are the top programming languages developers plan to learn next. — HackerRank, 2018

JavaScript, Java, Python, C++, and C are the top languages employers across industries are looking to hire. — HackerRank, 2018

The coding language wars are heating up, as developers shy away from legacy languages and move toward those created by tech giants, according to a new report from HackerRank.

JavaScript, Java, Python, C++, and C remain the top languages employers across industries are looking to hire, according to the report. "Even though new languages arise frequently, it's most important for developers to master core, legacy languages," the report stated.

However, learning just one programming language could severely limit your career options, according to a new report from Coding Dojo. None of the top 25 companies in the Fortune 500 use just one coding language for their products and services—on average, they rely on four different languages, the report found.

The more than 39,000 developers surveyed by HackerRank said they know an average of four programming languages, and they want to learn four more. Python was named the most popular language by far—not a surprise, considering its recent explosion in the job force and its ease of use.

When it comes to expanding their skillset and learning a new language, developers tend to flock to languages created by Silicon Valley tech giants, according to the report.

Here are the top 10 coding languages that developers say they plan to learn next.

1. Go

Google's programming language Go offers developers high concurrency, fast compilation, and widespread support from the parent company, according to the report.

2. Python

Python grew in popularity by about 5,000 job postings in the past year, according to Coding Dojo. It's commonly used in scientific computing, data mining, and machine learning—and the growth in demand for machine learning developers in particular may be driving some of its popularity.

3. Scala

When Twitter outgrew Ruby on Rails, the company shined a spotlight on scalable Scala as a more efficient and cost-effective alternative.

4. Kotlin

Kotlin is an open source, statically-typed alternative to Java for Android developers. Google began supporting the language in May 2017, giving it more credibility in the developer community.

5. Ruby

Ruby's popularity has dropped in the workplace and in coding bootcamps, but developers are still learning the language due to its ability to help build websites and applications quickly, and its relative ease to learn.

6. R

R is a language and framework used for data miners for developing statistical software and data analysis. It has seen a large surge in use in recent years, as data analysis and data science become more prevalent in the enterprise.

7. Typescript

Typescript has continued to generate steady growth in recent years, according to Stack Overflow. The open source language was developed by Microsoft, and is a syntactical superset of JavaScript.

8. Swift

Apple moved away from Objective-C to Swift, and developers are making the move as well. "With iOS development becoming more streamlined and increasingly accessible, it's clear many developers don't want to be left behind," the report stated.

9. Rust

Rust is steadily growing in popularity according to Google Trends data, and was named the most loved language by developers in one Stack Overflow study.

10. Haskell

Haskell is a longstanding, consistently popular functional programming language—offering a training ground where developers can test out new ideas.

