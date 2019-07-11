The 10 most in-demand programming languages for developers at top companies

For experienced programmers wanting to keep skills up-to-date, or new programmers in the field, here are the best programming languages to learn, according to Coding Dojo.

The software development industry is constantly changing, which means the needs of companies when it comes to developer talent are fluctuating too, according to Coding Dojo's Most In-Demand Programming Technologies Used at Top US Startups blog post on Thursday.

The research shared in the post, which focused on 25 "unicorn" organizations—companies privately held and worth more than $1 billion—used data from Indeed, CB Insights, PitchBook, and Stackshare. Examples of these popular startup companies include WeWork, JUUL Labs, Airbnb, SpaceX, and more.

"While most of these programming languages and technologies will be familiar to any working developer, individuals looking to work at these unicorn companies would do well to learn them," Donovan An, director of West Coast campus operations at Coding Dojo, wrote in the post.

Here are the most popular programming languages used by these top companies:



Python

Java

Javascript

C/C++

Ruby

Go

Kotlin

PHP

Objective C

Swift



Python, Java, and Javascript are not big surprises as the top three programming languages, as they also topped Coding Dojo's recent Most In-Demand Programming Languages of 2019 report. However, the use of Go and Kotlin weren't as expected, the report found, as they are not typically ranked highly on overall top programming languages lists.

