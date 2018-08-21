CXO

The 10 most in-demand tech specialities that will net you a job

Looking for a job in tech? A Ladders report reveals the best time of year to apply, and the most in-demand specialties based on level.

By | August 21, 2018, 8:16 AM PST

With low rates of unemployment in the tech sector, it's an employee's market, and those with the right skill sets may have a greater opportunity to land a high-paying job, according to a recent report from Ladders, Inc., a career site for those seeking $100,000+ jobs.

More for CXOs

Ladders examined salary and job trends for 2018, as well as the most in-demand skill sets in the tech field. The best month to apply for a tech job that will net you more than $100,000 in salary is July, the report found. This past July, there were nearly 40,000 jobs posted with salaries of $100,000, about 23,000 jobs with salaries of $150,000, and 10,000 jobs with salaries of $200,000. More new jobs were posted in July than any other month, the report found.

SEE: IT jobs 2018: Hiring priorities, growth areas, and strategies to fill open roles (Tech Pro Research)

The report also examined the five most popular tech jobs of 2018, based on the number of applications received through the platform. They were as follows:

  1. Advanced missile defense systems engineer, Lockheed Martin
  2. Cloud software engineer, Lockheed Martin
  3. Professional services automation consultant, Workday, Inc.
  4. Technology lead, Infosys
  5. Software engineer, Microsoft

Many posted jobs seek out specific tech skills. Here are the top 10 most in-demand tech specialties, and the number of related job postings on Ladders where you can earn more than $100,000 per year:

  1. Software development: 56,457
  2. Systems architecture and engineering: 28,042
  3. Technology management: 17,221
  4. Systems and network administration: 13,713
  5. IT security and governance: 12,111
  6. Quality assurance: 8,984
  7. Business intelligence and analytics: 7,668
  8. Data science and machine learning: 6,787
  9. Hardware development: 6,776
  10. Technical support: 5,195

If you're interested in growing your skills in any of these areas, you have a number of resources available on how to become a developer, how to become a data scientist, how to become a cybersecurity professional, and how to learn coding.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Software development, systems architecture and engineering, and technology management are the most in-demand tech specialties this year. — Ladders, 2018
  • July is the best month to apply for a high-paying tech job, based on the number of job postings. — Ladders, 2018

Also see

istock-912636646.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/gorodenkoff

Related Topics:

Developer Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox