The 10 most popular workplace apps of 2018

Collaboration tools have revolutionized communication in the workplace, transforming how coworkers interact, plan, and develop ideas. Apps like G Suite and Office 365 have bolstered productivity, as employees are able to leverage this technology to replace time-consuming meetings and long email chains. Meanwhile, Slack reached nearly 8 million daily active users in 2018, proving how popular and relevant these modes of communication have become for the modern workforce.

Workplace apps are vital for remote workers, who primarily rely on instant messaging tools to communicate with coworkers and supervisors. Many of these collaboration programs also come with video capabilities, opening the window for face-to-face meetings with employees all over the world.

Heading into the new year, Zapier put together a list of 2018's all-star applications, based on the apps with the largest total number of users on Zapier. Here are the top 10 most popular workplace apps:

G Suite (including Gmail, Google Sheets, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Contacts, and Google Forms): A suite of business apps. Slack: A team chat app. Facebook Business (including Facebook Pages, Instagram, and Facebook Lead Ads): Tools to market your business on Facebook's networks. Mailchimp: An email newsletter app with new marketing automation tools. Twitter: A social network with short status updates and real-time news. Trello: A project management app that popularized kanban boards. Typeform: A form builder app to make interactive forms. HubSpot (including HubSpot and HubSpot CRM): A CRM and marketing automation app. ActiveCampaign: An email newsletter, marketing automation, and CRM, and chat messaging app. Asana: A project management and to-do list app for teams.

Zapier also analyzed the fastest growing new and existing apps. As for the new apps, the top three fastest-growing were Discord, Squarespace, and Netlify. The top three fastest growing existing apps were ManyChat, Front, and Dubsado.

These lists could be helpful for organizations looking to either change or implement collaboration tools. Check out the full list here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

G Suite, Slack, and Facebook Business are the top three most popular business apps of 2018. — Zapier, 2018

The top three fastest growing new apps were Discord, Squarespace, and Netlify; and the top existing apps included ManyChat, Front, and Dubsado. — Zapier, 2018

